POLL: Who won the ‘Great Red vs. Blue State Debate’ between DeSantis and Newsom?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faced off against California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the so-called “Great Red vs. Blue State Debate” Thursday – and we want to know who you think won.

During the debate, hosted by Fox News and moderated by Sean Hannity, the two governors, whose differences with one another have been made public on more than one occasion, went at it as the two debated on which state has been handling issues with the country’s best interest in mind.

At the start of the debate, Newsom took a jab at the 2024 GOP presidential candidate, stating that neither one of them would be their respective party’s pick next fall.

“There are profound differences tonight, and I look forward to engaging, but there’s one thing in closing that we have in common, is neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024,” Newsom said.

According to The Hill, Newsom has been seen as a White House hopeful but has stood firm in his backing for President Joe Biden to stay in office in 2024. Meanwhile, DeSantis repeatedly said Newsom was lying during his time to speak. DeSantis also claimed that California residents have been leaving the state in droves while Florida’s population continues to thrive.

“He’s the first governor to ever lose population,” DeSantis said. “They actually, at one point, ran out of U-Hauls in the state of California because so many people were leaving.”

Newsom later said more Floridians have left for California than Californians have left for Florida in the past two years.

The Florida governor touched on COVID-19 as well, boasting that he kept Disney World open while Newsom kept Disneyland and schools locked down. Several other controversial topics were discussed throughout the debate, including abortions, immigration policies, unemployment rates, and, of course, the Parental Rights in Education bill – also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

