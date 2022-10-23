Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Pollard Banknote, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = CA$21m ÷ (CA$471m - CA$89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Pollard Banknote has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Pollard Banknote's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Pollard Banknote.

What Can We Tell From Pollard Banknote's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Pollard Banknote, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. However it looks like Pollard Banknote might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Pollard Banknote's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Pollard Banknote's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 17% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Pollard Banknote does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Pollard Banknote that you might be interested in.

