Pollice Blotter: April 23, 2022

Apr. 27—FELONY ARRESTS

Jose H. Bautista, 24, of Modesto, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:49 a.m. April 20 on E Street at Vann Street in Williams on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, evading, obstruction and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Zhui G. Hiu, 43, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 7:18 a.m. April 21 in the 200 block of E. Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and planting or cultivating marijuana or hash. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Max M. Moore, 31, of the 300 block of S. Shasta Street, Willows, was arrested by the Colusa County District Attorney's Office at 2:30 p.m. April 21 in the 300 block of S. Shasta Street in Willows on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit certain felonies, harmful matter sent to seduce a minor and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Bo S. Tan, 45, of the 1000 block of Mers Avenue, San Leandro, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 7:18 a.m. April 21 in the 200 block of E. Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and planting or cultivating marijuana or hash. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Xin S. Yu, 45, of the 200 block of Main Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 7:18 a.m. April 21 in the 200 block of E. Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and planting or cultivating marijuana or hash. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Guo M. Zhang, 56, transient, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 7:18 a.m. April 21 in the 200 block of E. Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and planting or cultivating marijuana or hash. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Hong P. Zhen, 52, transient, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 7:18 a.m. April 21 in the 200 block of E. Main Street in Colusa on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and planting or cultivating marijuana or hash. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Robert D. Munro, 65, of the 900 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County District Attorney's Office at 7 p.m. April 22 on Market Street at First Street in Colusa on suspicion of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes with an enhancement, contacting a minor to commit a felony and use of a minor to violate the controlled substance act. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Ecella R. Tafoya, 29, of the 500 block of Honeysuckle Drive, Vacaville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:38 a.m. April 21 on State Route 45 north of Princeton Lane. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Alberto G. Chavez, 27, of the 2000 block of W. Highway 99, Corning, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:07 a.m. April 25 on westbound State Route 20 west of San Jose Road in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Christian Solisvelazquez, 26, of the 400 block of San Antonio Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:06 p.m. April 22 in the 1800 block of Old Highway 99W in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.

Esteban Chavez, 33, of the 1600 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8 p.m. April 24 on eastbound State Route 20 west of Sycamore Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.