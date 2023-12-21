New polling finds cracks in Trump's base; criminal cases making an impression
New polling from The New York Times and Siena College shows an increase in Donald Trump supporters who believe Trump has committed serious federal crimes, with many saying that a conviction should disqualify Trump from being the party nominee and even that a conviction should result in jail time. Ruth Igielnik, staff editor for news surveys at The New York Times, discusses the latest findings with Alex Wagner.