New polling locations open for Payne County voters

Jan. 10—Payne County voters will have two new polling places in 2024.

Residents of Precinct 402 will be voting at the Central Rural Electric Cooperative Community Center at 3372 South Boomer Road, said Payne County Election Board Secretary Courtney Callison. The Community Center is west of the Utility Distribution Center.

Voters had previously used the Forman Harley-Davidson location to cast their ballots, but with the passing of owner Tommy Forman and closing of the location, the Election Board needed a new voting site.

Callison said her team is grateful that Hunter Robinson, CEO of CREC, allowed the Election Board to use the community center.

"It happens to be right behind where we were originally voting, anyway," Callison said. "He was excited and willing to open that up to the voters, so we're very appreciative and excited to be hosted by them."

All voters in Precinct 402 will receive new voter cards reflecting the change in the next few weeks, Callison said.

Another change is that a new early voting site will be available and open at the Cushing Chamber of Commerce at 1301 E. Main Street.

This site will be open for early voting for elections held in March, June, August and November, but not for February or April elections.

Anyone may vote early at the Cushing location during major elections, and residents from Yale, Ripley or even someone from Stillwater who works in Cushing can use the site for early voting, Callison said.

"We're really excited about it," Callison said. "I think it will allow people to vote who maybe don't have a chance to get over to (Stillwater) during the work day. We're hoping to see some better turnout."

Mark your calendarThe Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education will vote on the open Ward 4 seat on April 2. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 28-29.

Candidates running for the open seat are Gay Washington and Shelia Means. With only two candidates running, no primary election will be held.

The Presidential Preferential Primary Election for Payne County will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 5. Early voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2.

Sample ballots for the Presidential Preferential Primary Election will be available early February on the Election Board's social media and at votepaynecounty.com.

For those registering to vote in the Presidential Preferential Primary Election, the deadline for registration is Feb. 9.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Presidential Preferential Primary Election is Feb. 19. Voters who requested an absentee ballot in 2023 will need to re-apply for the 2024 elections since the application only lasts a calendar year, Callison said.

Area voting in FebruaryCushing, Perkins and Glencoe will hold elections from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 13. Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. Feb. 8-9.

Deadlines for February elections include Jan. 19 for voter registration and Jan. 29 for absentee ballot requests.

Cushing will hold an election for City Commission Office No. 2. Candidates include Buddy Townes Jr., Mark Skinner and Tyson Branyan.

Perkins has two City Propositions on the ballot. Proposition 1 is for a 1/4 cent sales tax for the Perkins Public Library and Proposition 2 is for a 1/4 sales tax for the Perkins Park and Recreation Department.

Glencoe will be voting on a $5.62 million school bond issue to provide funds for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings; acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment; and acquiring and improving school sites.

Other City Council seats and school board seats who had only one person file will go unchallenged and will retain their seats. In Stillwater, City Council member Kevin Clark will retain his seat unchallenged.

Sample ballots can be found online at the Election Board social media pages, as well as at votepaynecounty.com.

Volunteers neededIn addition, Callison said the Election Board is looking for volunteers to assist at polling places.

In May, two precinct official training sessions will be offered. Volunteers can sign up online or email paynecounty@elections.ok.gov. Volunteers will be notified of class times and dates.