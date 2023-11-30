New polling places will be added in these populous Greene County precincts in 2024

Some voters in Greene County can expect to see their polling places change during the 2024 election cycle.

New polling locations are being evaluated in Willard, Republic, and local communities in Battlefield and North Springfield, due to population growth in those areas.

Population in Greene County grew by 8.6% between the 2010 census and the 2020 census, with a projected growth of 1.5% between 2020 and 2022. A further breakdown of census data in these voting precincts showed the need for additional locations.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller takes questions at a press conference with U.S. Senator Roy Blunt on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

“We can look at that and be able to draw better lines in terms of where that population is at in order to be able to hopefully allow additional polling locations so that at the ones where there's been particularly long lines during the bigger elections, we can hopefully minimize that,” said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

Schoeller hopes that this will increase accessibility to the polls for voters, particularly those who may have difficulty waiting in long lines.

“Occasionally, you will have a voter who cannot stand for a long period of time, and they come on the day of the election to cast their ballot, and they have not been able to stay because of the length of the line,” Schoeller said. “One of our goals is to be able to help alleviate that issue.”

More: Missouri voter registration guide: Checking voter registration status, options to vote

While this may change polling locations for some, Greene County aims to retain the current polling places while adding new ones within the same precinct.

“We're in essence subdividing the precinct that has been there,” Schoeller said. “For example, in Willard it's been the Murray precinct, but it'll become Murray A and Murray B precinct.”

Voters will be notified of the changes when new voter ID cards are mailed out, as well as through outreach in local media sources.

“Early in the year, we will be doing the canvass, and that's where everyone gets mailed their voter ID card, and on the voter ID card that they receive, it'll have their precinct, and it'll also have their polling location,” Schoeller said.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County to add new polling places for 2024 election