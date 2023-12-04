Polling predicting 2024 Biden-Trump rematch
Former Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins and former Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy on predictions and latest polls ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
Former Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins and former Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy on predictions and latest polls ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
Investors are looking to labor market readings as they decide whether to put hopes for an interest-rate cut on ice.
NASA, Intel, Yale University and more are involved.
George Santos, Republican ex-congressman, certified grifter and unlikely gay icon, is now on Cameo. Santos' stint in Congress — checkered with a slew of criminal fraud charges, a House ethics committee probe and allegations of misspending campaign funds on expenses like Botox and OnlyFans subscriptions — ended last week when fellow representatives voted to expel him from the House in a 311-114 vote. At the time of writing, Santos already sold 100 videos on Cameo, and temporarily suspended future sales.
The Bengals edged out the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville.
Arizona is still No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2014.
After an appeals court reinstates a gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron, Trump’s lawyers move on Monday to appeal that decision to a higher court in New York.
If FSU is so unimpressive without its starting quarterback, then how are the Seminoles ranked fifth — ahead of Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon?
Tiger Woods turned in another solid performance in another comeback, but what lies ahead for the legend?
Wilfried Nancy revolutionized the Columbus Crew in his very first season as their coach. Now they're one win away from lifting the MLS Cup trophy.
James Harden felt betrayed by Daryl Morey when the max deal he was promised never materialized.
Time's running out to finish your gift shopping.
Ford Performance Ranger T1+ all dressed up for next month's Dakar Rally. Ford's first Dakar attempt, wants to finish in 2024, try to win in 2025.
Styles start at $8.
Tyrod Taylor could return to the Giants soon.
Microsoft's Seeing AI app, which is designed to help blind and low-vision folks understand more of the world around them. is finally available on Android.
The NHTSA said it had received hundreds more reports of an issue that could cause a temporary increase in the amount of steering effort required.
The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo shows up in physical form in 'Magma' paint before hitting the virtual track with its 1,071-hp hybrid V6.
Scott Pianowski breaks down another impressive performance by Miami's offense, which continues to see Tyreek Hill on a historic pace.
In a pre-holiday shocker, Spotify is laying off 17 percent of its workforce across the company.
Spotify is eliminating about 1,500 jobs, or about 17% of its workforce, in its third round of layoffs this year as the music streaming giant looks to become "both productive and efficient." In a note to employees Monday, Spotify founder and chief executive Daniel Ek said right-sizing the workforce is crucial for the company to face the "challenges ahead." Spotify employs about 8,800 people and will notify those impacted later in the day.