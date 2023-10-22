Polls close as Argentina counts votes in presidential election

Economist Javier Milei speaks during a rally after winning his primary election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 14. The presidential candidate is the leader of the far-right coalition 'La Libertad Avanza.' File Photo by Gala Abramovich/ EPA-EFE

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The polls are closed and votes are being counted in Argentina's presidential election on Sunday.

Three candidates are vying to become the country's next president on Dec. 10. Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time. The next president will take the office on Dec. 10.

To win the election outright and avoid a runoff, a candidate must earn 45% of votes or 40% of the votes and a 10 percentage point lead over the closest competitor.

The candidates are Javier Milei, leader of the Liberty Advances party, Patricia Bullrich of the Together for Change coalition and economic minister Sergio Massa of the Peronist coalition.

Milei, a right-wing economist some describe as controversial, is viewed as a favorite to win Sunday's election, though a runoff election in November is expected. A runoff will occur if no candidate earns a large enough share of votes.

A runoff would take place on Nov. 19, if necessary.

More than 74% of eligible voters cast votes in the general election, according to the Buenos Aires Herald. Counting votes may take longer than usual because four provinces also held votes for governor.

Current President Alberto Fernandez is not running for re-election.