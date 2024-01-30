Polls close in Conception Bay East-Bell Island byelection

Tina Neary (left), Darryl Harding, Kim Churchill and Fred Hutton have been vying to become the province's next member of the House of Assembly. (CBC/Radio-Canada - image credit)

From left, Tina Neary, Darryl Harding, Kim Churchill and Fred Hutton are vying to become the next member of the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Polls have closed in the byelection in Conception Bay East-Bell Island, where a new MHA will be crowned on Tuesday night.

Four people are in the running to fill the seat of former MHA David Brazil: Progressive Conservative Tina Neary, Liberal Fred Hutton, Kim Churchill of the NDP and Independent Darryl Harding.

Voting took place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., a day later than scheduled, after a winter storm that hit the Avalon Peninsula on Monday forced a delay.

The district has voted Conservative for the last 20 years, with the PCs garnering 56 per cent of the vote in the last election. Brazil, who has been the MHA for the region since 2010, resigned in December to focus on his health following a heart attack in 2022.

Issues on the minds of voters, highlighted at a debate earlier this month, include the cost of living, improving ferry service for the region, frequent emergency room closures in Wabana and improving health care.

CBC News will update this story when a winner is projected.

