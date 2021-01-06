Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff, Ossoff Leads But Race Still Too Close to Call

Ryan Mills

Democratic Raphael Warnock won a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, and Jon Ossoff appears to be on the verge of knocking off his Republican opponent in the state’s all-important runoff elections.

Warnock surged ahead of Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler late Tuesday after a large number of late-counted votes came in from liberal DeKalb County, part of the Atlanta metro area. As of Wednesday morning, he had about 50.6 percent of the vote, and a more than 50,000 vote margin over Loeffler, according to the Associated Press, which called the race.

Warnock, 51, the senior pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church – Martin Luther King Jr.’s church — will be Georgia’s first black Senator.

Warnock declared victory just before 1 a.m. live on YouTube, saying “I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.”

“We were told that we couldn’t win this election. But tonight we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible,” said Warnock, who noted he was raised in public housing by his father, a preacher, and his mother, who “used to pick somebody else’s cotton.”

“May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold of the American dream.”

Loeffler did not concede, telling a crowd of supporters that “every legal vote will be counted.”

“We’ve got some work to do here. This is a game of inches,” she said. “We’re going to win this election. We’re going to save this country.”

In the other race, Democrat Ossoff overtook Republican incumbent David Perdue overnight, and now leads that race by about 16,000 votes, according to the AP. That race is still officially too close to call. If his lead holds, Ossoff, 33, the head of London-based television production company, would be the youngest member of the Senate.

The evening started with Ossoff and Warnock taking big leads with the early votes – in-person and absentee ballots – that tended to be tallied first, and ran up the score in the Atlanta metro area, outperforming their efforts in November. But Perdue and Loeffler moved ahead as Election Day and rural ballots were counted. They eventually took and held leads late into the evening. But the Democrats closed the gap and retook leads in both races when more Atlanta metro votes were counted.

Democrats were confident that most of the votes being counted overnight were from liberal strongholds around Atlanta, which would likely make it next to impossible for Loeffler or Perdue to claw their way back on top.

Most pundits seemed to agree that it was likely both Democrats would prevail.

The two races will determine control of the U.S. Senate for at least the next two years.

The Republicans need to hold Perdue’s seat to maintain Senate control, and to serve as a check on incoming President Joe Biden and the Democrats who hold a narrow edge in the House of Representatives.

If Ossoff and Warnock both win, there will be a 50-50 tie in the Senate, which would give Democrats control with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats would control all elected power in the nation’s capital.

Some Republican officials fixed blame for the likely losses on President Donald Trump, who for two months has peddled conspiracy theories that November’s election was “rigged” and stolen from him. For weeks, Republican strategists openly worried that talk like that could cause too many of their voters to stay home, either because they believed the runoffs also would be rigged or to simply punish the state’s Republican establishment. Perdue and Loeffler also may have unwittingly turned off moderates in the suburbs by tying themselves closely to Trump.

Gabriel Sterling, a top Republican election official in Georgia, appeared on CNN and boldly said it would be Trump’s fault if Perdue and Loeffler lost. He accused Trump of misleading voters about November’s election, taking advantage of voter ignorance about the election process, implying that votes don’t count, and starting a civil war in the Republican Party.

“He keeps on persisting on making these false claims,” Sterling said of Trump.

Democrats have been eager to flex their muscles in these runoffs after Joe Biden narrowly pulled out a victory in the state in November – putting Georgia in the Democratic column for the first time in a presidential race since 1992.

Georgia has been trending toward the Democrats for years, with the Atlanta metro area booming with affluent and college-educated voters. But despite Biden’s breakthrough in November, there was still evidence that the runoffs were the Republicans’ to lose.

The Democrats in both Senate races underperformed Biden in November by about 100,000 votes each.

Perdue, 71, a corporate turnaround specialist, ran slightly ahead of Trump in November, and received almost 90,000 more votes than Ossoff. Perdue was only about 13,000 votes shy of winning a majority of votes needed to avoid the runoff altogether.

There were 20 candidates running in the second Senate race in November, a special election to fill Republican Senator Johnny Isakson’s seat after he stepped down for health reasons. Loeffler, 50, an Atlanta businesswoman who was appointed to fill the seat in December 2019, was one of six Republicans in that race. Together, they received about 50,000 more votes than the eight Democrats. Warnock was the top vote-getter in November, followed by Loeffler.

Heading into the runoffs, the Republicans had the advantage of a proven and built up ground game that they deployed during the general election to maintain control of the state’s general assembly. Republicans also had an unblemished history of winning statewide runoffs in Georgia.

With so much riding on the outcome, the Georgia races drew intense national attention and loads of money. They now are the most expensive congressional elections ever, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. In the race pitting Perdue against Osoff, the candidates and outside groups spent almost $470 million through Monday, while the race between Loeffler and Warnock cost about $363 million.

Throughout the campaigns, the Republicans painted their Democratic opponents as dangerous radicals who want to impose socialism on the country, defund police departments, get rid of private health insurance, and implement the Green New Deal.

“The future of the country is on the ballot,” Loeffler told supporters at a campaign stop last week. “The entire country is counting on us.”

The Democrats painted the Republicans as rich and out of touch executives who’ve used their positions of power mostly to enrich themselves. They accused both Republicans of engaging in insider trading at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, though a Justice Department investigation was closed with no charges filed. Ossoff called Perdue a “crook,” and falsely accused Loeffler of campaigning with a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Both Biden and Trump traveled to Georgia on Monday to campaign for their respective tickets.

Republicans were hoping Trump’s visit would drive enough rural voters to the polls to overtake the Democrats’ advantage in the metro areas. Trump likely didn’t help matters when audio surfaced over the weekend from a phone call where he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that he wanted to find more than 11,000 votes to reverse his loss in the state.

“The Democrats are trying to steal the White House,” Trump said at Monday’s rally. “You can’t let them steal the U.S. Senate. … David and Kelly are running against the most extreme liberal candidates in the history of your state.”

Ultimately, it may have been too little, too late.

If both Ossoff and Warnock win, it is likely that Democrats will try to increase federal revenues by raising corporate taxes and increasing tax rates on higher-earning families.

While a single-payer health care system will likely be a stretch with such narrow Democratic majorities in Congress and intra-party squabbles, both Ossoff and Warnock have spoken favorably of strengthening the Affordable Care Act and including a public option.

Congress will be increasingly hostile to gun rights. Ossoff supports banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles, and believes anyone who wants to purchase “high-powered weapons derived from modern military technology should be required to demonstrate high qualification and specific needs.” Warnock has been critical of gun rights in sermons.

Pro-lifers fear that Democrats may scrap the so-called Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for most abortions. Both Ossoff and Warnock support abortion rights. Warnock drew scrutiny from some Christian leaders when he declared himself a “pro-choice pastor.”

Before the November election, in the lead-up to the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation fight, some Democrats called for retaliatory measures, including packing the court with liberal justices. Warnock has refused to say if he would support packing the Supreme Court with progressive justices. During an early December debate, he would only say he’s “really not focused on it.” Ossoff has said he opposes court packing schemes.

More from National Review

Latest Stories

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • Former Chinese Communist party official sentenced to death in high-profile bribery and bigamy case

    The former chairman of one of China's largest state-controlled asset management firms was sentenced to death Tuesday for soliciting $260 million in bribes, corruption, and also bigamy. Lai Xiaomin, a former Communist Party member, gave a detailed televised confession on state broadcaster CCTV last January, which showed footage of safes and cabinets stuffed with cash in a Beijing apartment allegedly belonging to him. Lai had abused his position in attempting to obtain the vast sum, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said, describing the bribes as "extremely large" and labelling the circumstances "particularly serious". He had shown "extreme malicious intent," the court ruling added. The former chairman of the Hong Kong-listed China Huarong Asset Management Co. - a distressed debt group - was also found guilty of bigamy after living with a woman "as man and wife for long periods" outside of his marriage and fathering illegitimate children. Huarong is one of four companies set up in 1999 to help clean up bad debt piles choking China's banking system, and the company later expanded into investment, loan and property businesses. Lai's downfall began in April 2018 as investigators removed him from his job and stripped him of his party position. He was also alleged to have used his position to embezzle over 25 million yuan ($3.8 million) in public funds between 2009 and 2018. During his TV confession, Lai said he "did not spend a single penny, and just kept it there... I did not dare to spend it." He had referred to the apartment where he kept the money as the "supermarket", given his regular visits there to deposit cash. CCTV showed luxury cars and gold bars reportedly accepted as bribes by Lai, who worked in the central bank and the China Banking Regulatory Commission prior to his leadership roles in Huarong. The channel often broadcasts interviews with suspects admitting to crimes before they have appeared in court - a practice that has long been condemned by lawyers and rights organisations as forcing confessions under duress. The court said Lai would have all personal assets confiscated and be stripped of his political rights. Photos published by the court showed Lai standing up and facing the judge to be sentenced, flanked by two police officers wearing face masks. The sentencing brings an end to one of the country's biggest financial crime cases, and comes as Beijing takes an increasingly tough stance on corporate wrongdoing. Critics say the wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign launched under President Xi Jinping has also served as a way to target his opponents and those of the Communist Party leadership. Since Xi came to power, many high ranking officials have been jailed, although only one is known to have been executed - Zhao Liping, who was convicted of homicide in 2016. China keeps data on its use of the death penalty secret, although rights group Amnesty International estimates the country is the top executioner globally - with thousands executed and sentenced to death each year. Three other senior Communist Party members have been sentenced to death but later given a reprieve. The former head of Interpol, an ex-spy chief and a Xinjiang governor accused of "trading power for sex" are some of the other high-profile officials to suffer spectacular falls from grace in recent years in the anti-corruption purge.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • Trump administration reportedly passes over career prosecutor to replace Atlanta U.S. attorney who abruptly resigned

    After the U.S. attorney in Atlanta abruptly resigned, the Trump administration has reportedly bypassed a top career prosecutor to name his acting replacement.U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak resigned on Monday even though he was previously expected to stay in his position until Inauguration Day, Talking Points Memo previously reported. Now, the Trump administration "is bypassing his first assistant, a career prosecutor, to name a new acting leader from outside the office," Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that normally, the number two official "would take the place of a U.S. attorney upon his departure."Instead, Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will reportedly serve as the new acting U.S. attorney in Atlanta. It wasn't clear why Pak departed earlier than expected, but Talking Points Memo reports he cited "unforeseen circumstances" in an internal memo.The news of Pak's early departure came after The Washington Post reported on a leaked phone call in which President Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. On the recording, Trump also accused Pak of being a "never Trumper," according to The Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Pak said serving in the position "has been the greatest honor of my professional career."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won't attend Biden's inauguration

    Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977. A spokeswoman at The Carter Center in Atlanta said the Carters have sent Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their “best wishes” and “look forward to a successful administration.”

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • China says delay in WHO investigation of virus 'not just a visa issue'

    China played down concerns that a World Health Organisation mission had been blocked from investigating the origins of Covid-19, saying discussions on access are still taking place amid a spike in local infections. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing in Beijing that the problem was "not just about visas" for the team. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that China had not authorised the entry of the team for the investigation, which he said was a WHO priority. Much remains unknown about the origins of Covid-19 and China has been sensitive about any suggestion it could have done more in the early stages of the pandemic to stop it. Ms Hua said there had been a "misunderstanding" and the two sides were still in discussions over the timing and other arrangements and "remain in close communication". "There's no need to overinterpret this," she said. China's experts were also busy dealing with a renewed spike of coronavirus infections, with many locations entering a "wartime footing" to stop the virus, she said. More than 400 infections have been recorded in recent weeks after a cluster erupted in Beijing, seen as an embarrassment for a country that has sought to get to zero cases The 10-strong team of international experts had been due to set off in early January as part of a long-awaited mission to investigate early cases of the disease. China has been seeking to shape the narrative about when and where the pandemic began, with senior diplomat Wang Yi saying "more and more studies" showed that it emerged in multiple regions. WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan has previously called this "highly speculative". Foreign journalists trying to report on the impact and origins of coronavirus, including from the Telegraph, have been harassed since the outbreak began at cemeteries in Wuhan and at caves deep in China where scientists had studied similar coronaviruses. Beijing is so determined to stamp out dissent against its official story of what happened that authorities have disappeared citizen journalists who sought to report on the outbreak. A few weeks ago, one of them, Zhang Zhan, resurfaced in court where she was sentenced to four years in prison in a trial that the UK criticised as “secret.” Authorities have even instructed some Wuhan residents not to speak to foreign journalists, reminding them that only praise for the government response is acceptable. Conspiracy theorists have speculated wildly about the origins of the virus but the global scientific consensus remains that the novel coronavirus was a natural 'spillover' event. The Chinese government has been strictly controlling all research at home into the origins of the virus, and state-owned media have played up reports that suggest the virus could have originated elsewhere. China has dismissed criticism of its handling of early cases although some including US President Donald Trump have questioned its actions during the outbreak. The United States, which has announced plans to leave the WHO, has called for a "transparent" investigation and criticised the terms under which Chinese experts conducted a first phase of research. The mission is due to be led by Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO's top expert on animal diseases that cross the species barrier, who went to China on a preliminary mission last July.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

    If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff maintain their leads and win both up-for-grab Georgia Senate seats when the votes are all counted from Tuesday's election, the Senate will be split 50-50. Once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in on Jan. 20, Democrats will have 51 votes and control of the chamber — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will be majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will be minority leader, among other changes.> If everything stands here's some a look into a shift in Senate committee leadership. > > The following shift from ranking to chairman> > Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs: Sherrod Brown > > Budget: Bernie Sanders > > Finance: Ron Wyden > > HELP: Patty Murray > > Appropriations: Patrick Leahy> > — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 6, 2021There have only been three other 50-50 Senate splits in U.S. history, mostly for short periods, The Washington Post reports, and it isn't clear how this one will work out. The last time the Senate was evenly divided, from January to June 2001, Democratic leader Tom Daschle (S.D.) and Republican leader Trent Lott (Miss.) reached a power-sharing agreement in which the committees were split evenly. Lott was majority leader from when Vice President Dick Cheney (R) took office until Democrats convinced Vermont Republican Jim Jeffords to switch parties, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority.For those six months, "I could have been a horse's rear, and said, 'We have the majority, the hell with you,'" Lott told the Post on Tuesday. "And we would have had daily warfare." The Senate could replicate that 2001 agreement, as McConnell suggested in 2016, but Lott is skeptical, given the increased polarization in the Senate. "Tom Daschle and I used to talk more in a day than Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do in a month of Sundays," he said.Either way, Democrats can use their 51 votes to set the Senate agenda, green-light President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and other appointees, confirm federal judges and Supreme Court nominees, and pass certain budget-related items under the reconciliation process. Most other legislation needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster — which Democrats could also scrap but won't, thanks to objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other moderates.Since Democrats also control the House, the Post's Dave Weigel notes, they can use the Congressional Review Act to kill any Trump administration regulations enacted in the past few months, as Republicans did liberally with Obama administration regulations in early 2017. If either Georgia Democrat loses, the Senate remains in GOP control.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Conservative Newsmax TV network makes early call for Democrat in Georgia

    (Reuters) -Upstart cable network Newsmax late on Tuesday projected that Democrat Raphael Warnock had won one of two U.S. Senate seats in the state of Georgia in a nail biter of an election that other news channels said was too close to call. Newsmax called the race for Warnock over Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler "in consultation" with Decision Desk HQ, a company that provides voter data to news organizations, anchor Rob Schmitt said around 11:20 p.m. EST (0420 GMT). A second race between Republican Senator David Perdue and Jon Ossoff remained too close to call, Schmitt said.

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Fact check: False news report indicates Biden plans to step down as president-elect

    Viral posts posing as a news report falsely claim that Joe Biden is resigning as president-elect due to health issues. This is unfounded.

  • Trump denies report Pence informed him he can't overturn the election

    Vice President Mike Pence told President Trump over lunch on Tuesday that he does not have the power to block Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump had tweeted, incorrectly, that the "the vice president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," as president of the Senate. Pence does not believe that, his aides say, but he has not stated so publicly. He also did not deny the Times report, but Trump did Tuesday night, in a statement dated Jan. 5, 2020.The Times report is "fake news," Trump insisted. "The vice president and I are in total agreement that the vice president has the power to act."> Here’s the president’s denial of our reporting, which we stand by. pic.twitter.com/7CxaV5Eqdl> > — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021Trump has been privately and publicly cajoling Pence "to find a way to use his role on Wednesday to give credence to his unfounded claims — rejected by the states and in scores of court cases and backed by no evidence — that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud," the Times reports. "The president has told several people privately that he would rather lose with people thinking it was stolen from him than that he simply lost."Pence absolutely cannot make Trump president, but he can add some "drama to the theater" of Wednesday's proceedings, Ohio State University law professor Edward Foley told the Times. "We know the end result," he added, "we just don't know when we will get there or what procedure we will take to get there."Pence has been meeting with parliamentarians and lawyers to figure out the parameter of his role. And while he is expected to stay in his lane, he is also "desperate to find some middle ground" by "placating the president to avoid a rift that could torpedo" Pence's political hopes while also following the law, the Times reports. Pence "indicated to the president that he would keep studying the issue up until the final hours before the joint session of Congress begins," for example, and he may acknowledge Trump's fraud claims during the Senate debates, the Times adds. Some Pence allies "conceded that he would have benefited from telegraphing more aggressively over the past few days that he was not going to be able to rescue the president from defeat."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate