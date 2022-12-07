Polls close in Georgia Senate runoff election

Storyful

The family of a police officer who died after the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, refused to shake hands with Republicans Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy on December 6 during a ceremony in Washington honoring police who defended the Capitol.Former US Capitol Police (USCP) Officer Brian Sicknick was violently assaulted by Trump loyalists on January 6 and died “of natural causes” the following day after experiencing two strokes, according to reports citing the chief medical examiner, Francisco J Diaz. The USCP accepted those findings, but said they did “not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”Four members of Sicknick’s family attended the event and shook hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, but bypassed Senate Minority Leader McConnell and House Minority Leader McCarthy.Speaking to reporters afterward, Sicknick’s brother Ken Sicknick said McConnell and McCarthy had initially condemned the attack on January 6, but then backtracked on their positions.“Unlike Liz Cheney, they have no idea what integrity is,” Sicknick said. “They can’t stand up for what’s right and wrong. With them, it’s party first.”Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Brian Sicknick, said McCarthy and McConnell were “two-faced,” according to CNN. “I’m just tired of them standing there and saying how wonderful the Capitol police is and then they turn around and … go down to Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring and come back and stand here and sit with – it just, it just hurts,” CNN quoted her as saying. Credit: C-SPAN via Storyful