Republican Julia Letlow wins special congressional election in Louisiana, NBC News projects

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Seitz-Wald
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Republican Julia Letlow has won a special election Saturday in Louisiana, NBC News projected, while Democratic state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson advanced to a runoff election in another district.

Voters in the state are filling two vacant House seats in the first special congressional elections of the year.

Letlow ran to replace her late husband, Luke, who was first elected to the seat in November but died of complications from Covid-19 in December.

Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Letlow was favored to win Louisiana's heavily Republican 5th Congressional District, but she managed to avoid a runoff election by surpassing the 50 percent threshold.

Trump, through his PAC, released a statement Saturday afternoon urging voters to turn out for Letlow, saying "she will never disappoint" and "is outstanding and so necessary to help save our Second Amendment, at the Border, and for our Military and Vets."

The other race, in Louisiana's majority Black 2nd Congressional District which stretches from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, is headed to an April 24 runoff.

The contest could offer clues about the mood inside the Democratic Party, and especially among Black Democrats a few months into President Joe Biden’s term.

Fifteen candidates were running to replace former Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat who left Congress in January to take a senior role in Biden’s White House, so none were expected to cross the 50 percent threshold needed in the first round to avoid next month’s runoff.

Richmond and other Democratic Party power brokers are backing moderate Carter, but he’s facing stiff competition from Carter Peterson, who is running as a progressive.

Carter Peterson, who was until last year chairwoman of the Louisiana Democratic Party, has been endorsed by the women’s group Emily’s List, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Our Revolution, which spun off of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

Carter and Carter Peterson — who are not related — had both raised about half a million dollars for the race as of the end of February, according to campaign finance reports, while activist Gary Chambers has raised over $300,000, with the rest of the field far behind.

The district is more than two-thirds Black and heavily Democratic, with Richmond winning re-election last year by nearly 50 percentage points over his closest Republican rival.

The next special congressional election is currently scheduled to take place on June 1 in a safe Democratic district in New Mexico, where candidates are vying to replace former Rep. Debra Haaland, who on Monday was confirmed as interior secretary.

Recommended Stories

  • Julia Letlow wins northeast Louisiana-based US House seat

    Republican Julia Letlow easily won a Saturday special election for the northeast Louisiana-based U.S. House seat that her husband, Luke, couldn’t fill because of his death from complications related to COVID-19. With the victory, Julia Letlow becomes the third woman ever elected to the U.S. House from Louisiana, the first Republican woman elected to Congress from the state and the only woman among its current congressional delegation.

  • Armie Hammer has been accused of rape

    He denies the allegations, which his lawyer has branded "attention-seeking

  • Voters in Louisiana head to polls to fill two congressional seats

    Voters in Louisiana are casting their ballots Saturday to fill two open congressional seats. One district was previously held by Cedric Richmond, who now works in the Biden administration. The other was left vacant when former congressman-elect Luke Letlow died from complications from the coronavirus before he could be sworn in. Tyler Pager, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBSN's Nikki Battiste to discuss the two jungle primaries.

  • Julia Letlow wins special election to replace her late husband in Congress

    Her husband, Luke Letlow, died in December after battling Covid-19.

  • Trump supporters gather in downtown Raleigh to protest COVID-19 restrictions

    The Cooper administration has instituted restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of a disease that has infected nearly 900,000 and killed over 11,800 in North Carolina.

  • 'It's going to be very intense': Wisconsin will occupy familiar spot in 2022 — epicenter of national politics

    “Ground zero” in American politics in 2022 looks a lot like 2020. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia all will elect governors and senators.

  • Pelosi: Biden has border situation under control

    Democrats who long blistered the Trump administration's hard line immigration policies are suddenly in a tough political bind but Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that the "Biden administration has this under control." (March 19)

  • Spring comes to the western U.S. with snow and cold rain

    March 20 marks the first day of astronomical spring in the U.S., but for many people in the western part of the country, it came with snow and rain.

  • 'His new business': Trump seeks personal political brand as he grips Republican base

    The ex-president has spent his time out of office attacking Republicans who dare to criticize him – and it could cause trouble for the party in the midterms Donald Trump campaigns in Wisconsin on 24 October 2020. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters Days after being acquitted in his second impeachment trial last month, Donald Trump issued a statement lashing out against one of the very Republican senators who made that acquittal possible. “The Republican party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm,” the former president said in a statement, after the Republican leader criticized him for inciting the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol. Trump added: “Mitch is a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.” But the shocking statement is just one of many colorful examples of how Trump has spent his post-presidency so far: attacking fellow Republicans who dare to criticize him while continuing to promote his personal political brand and his own firm grip on much of the party’s base. Such antics and behavior could cause trouble for the Republican party, as it attempts to take control of Congress in 2022’s midterm elections by continuing to embrace Trumpism as its guiding philosophy. While party leaders have encouraged Trump to focus on the efforts to flip the House and the Senate, the former president at times seems more interested in extracting revenge against the handful of Republican politicians who supported his impeachment. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) late last month, Trump rattled off the names of each of the 17 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach or convict him and suggested they should be removed from office. “Get rid of them all,” Trump told the CPAC crowd. Trump is already putting in effort to unseat those Republicans. The former president has vowed to help defeat Lisa Murkowski next year, attacking the Alaska Republican as “disloyal” after she supported his conviction in the Senate. Trump has also endorsed Max Miller, a former aide who launched a primary challenge against Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him. Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, said the former president would be releasing another round of endorsements in the coming days, including one for a primary challenger running against an incumbent Republican. “There are upcoming endorsements for folks running for reelection, as well as open seats, as well as, in one case, it will likely be a primary challenge against a sitting Republican,” Miller told the Guardian. “His endorsement is still the single biggest endorsement in politics. He plans on using that.” Trump’s attacks on “disloyal” Republicans seem to be the latest example of the former president’s vengeful attitude about politics and business, said Michael D’Antonio, the author of the The Truth About Trump. He is a person who very much believes in getting even with anyone he believes harmed him Michael D’Antonio “He is a person who very much believes in getting even with anyone he believes harmed him,” D’Antonio said. “It’s always a matter of, ‘Are you with me? And if you’re not with me, then you’re against me, and you must be destroyed.’” Miller emphasized that Trump remains “committed” to working with the party’s committee groups, such as the Republican National Committee (RNC), to elect candidates who support the former president’s “America first” agenda. But Trump has been adamant that anyone using his name or likeness to fundraise must have his pre-approval before doing so. In a fiery statement released earlier this month, the former president criticized “Rinos,” meaning “Republicans in name only”, for using his likeness to raise money for their campaigns. “I fully support the Republican party and important GOP committees, but I do not support Rinos and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds,” Trump said. “So much money is being raised and completely wasted by people that do not have the GOP’s best interests in mind.” Trump instead encouraged his supporters to donate to his own political action committee, the Save America Pac. According to Miller, the Pac already has more than $80m in the bank, with about a year and a half to go until the midterm elections. Trump supporters cheer at CPAC in Orlando, Florida, on 28 February. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Trump’s efforts to direct contributions toward his own Pac, where he and his advisers have much more control over how funds are spent, have led to criticism that the former president is more focused on raising money for himself rather than helping the Republican party regain control of Congress. “He doesn’t want anything to impact his ability to raise money for the super Pac that he has created, so he wants to divert as much cash away from the RNC to that Pac,” said Michael Steele, a former RNC chairman and a frequent Trump critic. “This is all transactional for him. It’s not personal. It’s the next level of financial transactions that Trump wants to engage in.” Capitalizing off of his political brand may be Trump’s best financial prospect at this point. The Trump Organization’s revenue sharply declined last year, and Trump is personally responsible for $300m in loans that are due over the next four years, according to a New York Times analysis of his tax records. His financial woes come as the Manhattan district attorney has launched an expansive investigation of the Trump Organization’s business dealings. “If you look at all the peril he faces legally and the near collapse of many of his businesses, he’s looking for a revenue stream, and no dollar amount is too small for him to fight for,” D’Antonio said of Trump’s latest fundraising efforts. “I think that’s his new business.” The RNC has continued to fundraise off Trump’s name as well, and senior Republicans have generally attempted to downplay any tension between the former president and party leaders, insisting they are united in their goal to push back against Joe Biden’s agenda. “The Republican civil war is now cancelled,” Senator Rick Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said in a widely shared memo late last month. Yet, when Scott met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida earlier this month, the former president would not commit to staying out of Senate primary races. “He didn’t say he was going to,” Scott told CNN on Tuesday, when asked if Trump indicated he would get involved in primary battles. “I’m sure he wants to be helpful, so the best thing for him to do would be to participate in whoever wins the primaries and come back then.” Scott is one of a number of Republican leaders who have made the journey from Washington to Palm Beach in recent weeks to consult with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, and the House minority whip, Steve Scalise, have also paid visits to the Florida resort since Trump left the White House. Even incumbent Republicans, such as Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, have traveled to Mar-a-Lago to fundraise and meet with Trump, with the apparent hope to secure an endorsement from the former president and prevent any primary challenges as they seek reelection. Trump has already endorsed several Senate Republicans up for re-election next year, including Tim Scott of South Carolina and Jerry Moran of Kansas, and Miller said the former president’s next round of endorsements will include more sitting Republican senators. “Everybody is coming to Mar-a-Lago or trying to get President Trump on the phone to ask for his endorsement,” Miller said. The widespread efforts to appeal to Trump underscore the massive influence the former president still holds over the Republican party, even after leaving office. But Trump and party leaders may be on a collision course if the former president continues to target incumbents and redirect money toward his own Pac, potentially jeopardizing Republicans’ hopes of taking back Congress. “They are about to come headlong into each other because their interests don’t align,” Steele said. “Trump is not in the business of expanding the party. He is in the business of having in place people who support him, and he can afford to lose people who don’t support him.”

  • The Three Men Who Could Take Down Gavin Newsom

    The homebrew Republican campaign to recall California's governor is either a triumph of grassroots democracy—or a sign that in politics, there are no rules anymore.

  • Valanciunas, Brooks lead Grizzlies past Warriors, 111-103

    Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks scored 19 points each, Valanciunas added 15 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 111-103 on Saturday night, splitting the two-game set between the teams. Brandon Clarke added 16 points, and Ja Morant had 14 points and eight assists, including six points in Memphis' closing 10-3 run. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 26 points, connecting on 10 of 21 shots.

  • Volkswagen is trouncing Tesla in the stock market this year

    The world's leading automakers are still far from catching up to Tesla's market capitalization.

  • Amazon's No. 1 best-selling air purifier eliminated 'eau de litter box' in my home — and it's on sale for $40

    The Partu HEPA air purifier has over 13,000 five-star reviews from pet owners, smokers and more.

  • Support for Kamara and Jordan’s incredible fielding – Saturday’s sporting social

    Lewis Hamilton was hard at work on his Hamilton Commission.

  • Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love These $35 Mixing Bowls That Secretly Include 11 Bonus Items

    “These are a must-have item for any kitchen.”

  • Qualcomm CEO says shortage of older chips likely to ease sooner

    Qualcomm Inc CEO Steve Mollenkopf said he is "seeing improvement" in efforts to ease chip shortages that have caused disruptions across several industries, and that demand for older chips is easier to respond to. Demand has soared for chips in recent months, with panic buying further squeezing capacity and driving up costs of even the cheapest components of nearly all microchips. Speaking in the same panel, president and CEO of Micron Technology Inc Sanjay Mehrotra said the chipmaker would aim to increase its supply in line with the growing demand for the company's products.

  • SEC Gets Tough Tough With Conoco, Occidental on Climate: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum to hold shareholder votes on new emissions targets, Financial Times reported, citing a letter the SEC sent to ConocoPhillips that the publication has seen.The SEC denied requests from both companies to dismiss shareholder motions that would require them to discuss in detail their plans for cutting their “Scope 3” emissions. The two oil companies said the proposals looked to micromanage their operations but the SEC said it was “unable to concur” with this argument, the FT reported.The regulator’s view is that the proposal does not seek to micromanage the company to such a degree that its exclusion be appropriate the SEC wrote to ConocoPhillips. This is the first time that the SEC denied requests by oil and gas companies to exclude votes on Scope 3, unidentified activists told FT.ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum and the SEC didn’t respond to FT’s requests for comment.The SEC has been sending its strongest signals yet that corporations will have to disclose more to shareholders about how climate change affects their businesses.Allison Herren Lee, the regulator’s acting chair, announced earlier in the week that the agency will solicit public comment on potential policy changes. “It’s time to move from the question of “if” to the more difficult question of how we obtain disclosure on climate,” Lee said in a speech before the Center for American Progress, a trade group.The SEC also didn’t agree with Exxon Mobil Corp.’s request to let it block a resolution from BNP Paribas Asset Management that urged the oil giant to report if, and how, its lobbying activities aligned with global efforts to fight global warming -- an early sign that U.S. regulators are less likely to side with companies on environmental, social and governance issues under President Joe Biden.Read More: U.S. Weighs Global Climate Impact Benchmark for Wall Street(Adds context starting in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Man arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash in Solano County

    A man was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Solano County, according to the California Highway Patrol. On March 12, CHP offices responded to reports of a possible DUI driver on Abernathy Road and Mankas Corner Road. The vehicle was described as having front-end damage, officials said. See more in the video above.

  • NASCAR drivers comment on pit road fight with punches thrown after Atlanta Xfinity race

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • HATCH makes stylish pieces you’ll want to wear before, during and after pregnancy

    You'll want one of everything.