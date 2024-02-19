Polls are open for new round of Student of the Week voting. Here are the nominees

It's a fresh, brand-new week which means it's time for another round of the News-Leader's Student of the Week recognizing local high schoolers in the Ozarks and their accomplishments.

Local high school students were nominated by leaders at school districts in the area.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Feb. 22. Cast a vote for this round's student of the week by visiting the poll below the nominees. You can submit one vote per hour.

The winner will be announced Friday.

More: Spokane's Braden Highfill earns Student of the Week title

The Feb. 19 nominees are ...

Aden Pense, Spokane High School: Adan stays busy by being involved in a variety of activities. Though only a sophomore, Aden is already enrolled in both Advanced Placement Biology and AP Pre-Calculus/Trigonometry. His participation in Scholar Bowl has led to many top 10 finishes this year alone. Aden is also the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter parliamentarian and is running for district office after attending the FBLA National Fall Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas.​Rachel Smith, Springfield Public Schools’ Study Alternative Center: Rachel is described as a role model to her peers. She demonstrates an outstanding attitude and is always willing to help others. Beyond making good grades, she leads by example by being respectful and polite in all her interactions.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Student of the Week nominees revealed, polls open for week of Feb. 19