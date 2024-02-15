Polls open for the Wellingborough by-election

Polling stations across the Wellingborough area opened at 07:00 GMT

Polling stations have opened to elect a new MP for Wellingborough following a recall petition in the Northamptonshire constituency.

The petition was prompted by Peter Bone's suspension from the House of Commons for six weeks for breaching the code of conduct for MPs.

Polling stations are open between 07:00 and 22:00 GMT, with the result expected in the early hours of Friday.

Eleven candidates are standing in the by-election.

Constituents will need photo ID in order to vote.

The candidates (in alphabetical order) are:

Nick the flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrat

Ben Habib - Reform UK

Helen Harrison - Conservative

Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem - Independent

Gen Kitchen - Labour

Alex Merola - Britain First

Will Morris - Green Party

Andre Pyne-Bailey - Independent

Marion Turner-Hawes - Independent

Kevin Watts - Independent

The count is due to take place at Kettering Conference Centre.

A by-election is also taking place in Kingswood in Bristol following the resignation of Conservative MP Chris Skidmore.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830