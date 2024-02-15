Polls open for the Wellingborough by-election
Polling stations have opened to elect a new MP for Wellingborough following a recall petition in the Northamptonshire constituency.
The petition was prompted by Peter Bone's suspension from the House of Commons for six weeks for breaching the code of conduct for MPs.
Polling stations are open between 07:00 and 22:00 GMT, with the result expected in the early hours of Friday.
Eleven candidates are standing in the by-election.
Constituents will need photo ID in order to vote.
The candidates (in alphabetical order) are:
Nick the flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrat
Ben Habib - Reform UK
Helen Harrison - Conservative
Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem - Independent
Gen Kitchen - Labour
Alex Merola - Britain First
Will Morris - Green Party
Andre Pyne-Bailey - Independent
Marion Turner-Hawes - Independent
Kevin Watts - Independent
The count is due to take place at Kettering Conference Centre.
A by-election is also taking place in Kingswood in Bristol following the resignation of Conservative MP Chris Skidmore.
