Polls open for the Wellingborough by-election

BBC
·1 min read
Polling station
Polling stations across the Wellingborough area opened at 07:00 GMT
Polling stations have opened to elect a new MP for Wellingborough following a recall petition in the Northamptonshire constituency.

The petition was prompted by Peter Bone's suspension from the House of Commons for six weeks for breaching the code of conduct for MPs.

Polling stations are open between 07:00 and 22:00 GMT, with the result expected in the early hours of Friday.

Eleven candidates are standing in the by-election.

Constituents will need photo ID in order to vote.

The candidates (in alphabetical order) are:

  • Nick the flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

  • Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrat

  • Ben Habib - Reform UK

  • Helen Harrison - Conservative

  • Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem - Independent

  • Gen Kitchen - Labour

  • Alex Merola - Britain First

  • Will Morris - Green Party

  • Andre Pyne-Bailey - Independent

  • Marion Turner-Hawes - Independent

  • Kevin Watts - Independent

The count is due to take place at Kettering Conference Centre.

A by-election is also taking place in Kingswood in Bristol following the resignation of Conservative MP Chris Skidmore.

