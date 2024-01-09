Polls opening for county sales tax, hotel/motel tax elections

Jan. 9—Pittsburg County election officials said there appears to be lots of interest in the Special Election which includes a proposed quarter-cent county sales tax increase.

That's based on the number of early in-person absentee ballots that have already been cast.

"We had 44 votes on January 4 and 70 on January 5," said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.

She noted the two-day total for voting by early in-person absentee ballot came to 114.

"That's pretty good for a special election," Barnes said Monday.

Polls were set to open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, for the Special Election.

Pittsburg County voters will go to the polls to decide a proposed county sales-tax increase county commissioners say is designed to benefit the Southeast Expo Center and County Fairgrounds

Also on the ballot is a proposed 5% county hotel/motel tax.

County commissioners said the hotel/motel tax will not pertain to any community which already has its own hotel/motel tax in place. Commissioners said it is primarily aimed at Airbnbs, commissioners said, referring to property such as residences, boats and other properties available for rental to travelers, vacationers and others.

Also, Kiowa voters will be casting ballots on a non-exclusive 25-year electrical utility franchise with Public Service Co. of Oklahoma.

Barnes said all 38 voting precincts in Pittsburg County will be open for the Special Election.

She and other election workers were busy Monday on the first floor of the Southeast Expo Center, where they handed out material and equipment to those who will operate polling places for the Special Election in the 38 precincts around the county.

Language on the proposed quarter-cent county sales tax increase leaves the door open for proceeds to be used on "facilities owned or utilized by the county."

Ballot language states the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase is "for the purpose of providing funding for the operation, maintenance, expansion, construction or new construction of facilities owned or utilized by the county, including the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds and Southeast Exposition Center."

McAlester City councilors passed a resolution opposing the county sales tax proposal on a split 4-to-1 vote during the council's Dec. 26 meeting.

Among reasons cited by McAlester Mayor John Browne for the city council's resolution opposing the proposed county tax is the likelihood that the city of McAlester may seek another sales tax increase of its own related to the city's water treatment plant.

Commissioners maintain the quarter-cent sales tax increase is needed to improve the Expo Center and Fairgrounds, and to help with operations and maintenance.

Adding another quarter-cent, or .25% sales tax, to Pittsburg County's current 1.50% sales tax would raise the total county sales tax to 1.75%.

Pittsburg County's current 1.50% sales tax is divided this way:

—One cent, or 1%, goes to county roads.

—Another quarter-cent goes to fire departments in the county, including all volunteer fire departments and the McAlester Fire Department.

—Three-fourths of the remaining quarter-cent goes toward operations of the Pittsburg County Jail, with the other fourth of that quarter-cent going to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammel.