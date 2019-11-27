Committee Opposes Hold on McGahn Ruling: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- The House Intelligence Committee as well as other House committees are continuing to seek documents and other records from the administration in the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

Here are the latest developments:

Committee Asks Judge to Deny McGahn Ruling Hold (10:30 p.m.)

The House Judiciary Committee urged a judge on Tuesday to deny a Justice Department request to put on hold her ruling compelling former White House Counsel Don McGahn to comply with a subpoena for his testimony.

In a federal court filing in Washington, the committee said the requested hold would “undermine public interest” and thwart the committee’s ability to conduct an impeachment inquiry based on all of the relevant evidence, “which in turn could compromise the public’s faith in the process.”

The administration told U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson if she didn’t rule by Wednesday morning, it would ask the appeals court in Washington to put her ruling on hold -- a move the committee said was wholly unnecessary since it agreed to wait for seven days to let the judge decide before taking any action. If the judge denies the administration’s request, the committee said it would also give the appeals court seven days to consider the issue.

“The department has no basis to force this court to resolve the motion in one day,” the committee said.

OMB Official Says He Questioned Aid Freeze (5:15 p.m.)

White House budget official Mark Sandy said he raised questions about the hold on the security assistance to Ukraine when he learned about it on July 18, and that he was given no reason for the delay for more than a month.

”It was an open question over the course of late July and pretty much all of August, I recall,” Sandy testified. He said he couldn’t recall another instance where a significant amount of assistance was held up and he wasn’t given a rationale for such a long time.

Sandy said he was removed from the task and political appointee Michael Duffey was made the approver of the funds on July 30.

Finally, Sandy said, “I recall in early September an email that attributed the hold to the president’s concern about other countries not contributing more to Ukraine.”

The whistle-blower complaint that kicked off the impeachment inquiry was filed on Aug. 12. Members of Congress began asking about it in early September.

Committees Release Sandy, Reeker Transcripts (4:57 p.m.)

The House committees leading the inquiry released two transcripts from closed-door testimony: Mark Sandy, from the Office of Management and Budget, and Philip Reeker, from the State Department.

Sandy, a White House budget official responsible for national security, on Nov. 16 faced questions about the hold placed on nearly $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine. Sandy was the only OMB official to appear for closed-door testimony. Sandy’s transcript is here.

Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia, said in his Oct. 26 testimony that he urged State Department leaders to publicly support the Ukraine ambassador at the time who was being maligned by Trump’s allies and conservative media in the U.S. His transcript is here.

The committees also released a number of transcripts for scheduled depositions for several witnesses who didn’t appear.

Supreme Court to Confer on Trump Tax Appeal (3:25 p.m.)

The Supreme Court indicated Tuesday it will use its Dec. 13 private conference to consider taking up Trump’s bid to block a New York grand jury subpoena for his tax returns. The court could say as early as that day whether it will hear Trump’s appeal.

The case is one of two fights that are testing the court’s willingness to shield the president from investigations into his personal and business affairs.

Trump is separately fighting a subpoena for his financial records by a House committee. Trump’s appeal is due to be filed by Dec. 5, and the court could put that case on the same schedule.

The House case doesn’t directly stem from the impeachment inquiry, though Democrats could use any information they uncover to try to bolster their case for removing the president.

House Judiciary Plans Dec. 4 Public Hearing (2 p.m.)

The House Judiciary Committee will hold its first public hearing on impeaching Trump on Dec. 4 as the House moves into the next step of the proceedings, according to Chairman Jerrold Nadler.