Polls show U.S. image improved, confidence rebounded since Biden took office

After 20 seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end Thursday. While the series finale ended on a happy note with each of the main members of the family placing one commemorative item in a time capsule, prior to that moment, Kim Kardashian continued to open up about why her marriage to Kanye West is no longer working out. During the episode, Kim revealed to her mother, Kris Jenner, that she has been talking to her therapist rather than her family, because she didn't want to "burden" any of them with her problems, and that turning 40 years old has made her realize that she just wants "total happiness." "I just feel like I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I've wanted to, and I've lived up to my expectations and achieved ten times more than I even thought was humanly possible. But I don't have a life to share that with," revealed Kim. She added, "Like, I do. Obviously, my kids and everything. But am I just gonna sit here and think, 'Okay, my kids fulfill me... And I'm good?' And, then, I never thought I was lonely, I always thought that's totally fine. I could just have my kids. My husband moves from state to state, and I'm on this ride with him. And I was okay with that. And then, after turning 40 this year, I realized, like, no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state. To me, I thought 'oh, my God, that's when we're getting along the best.' But then that is sad, to me. And that's not what I want." After seven years of marriage, it seems Kim has discovered what she does want in a relationship. "I want someone that -- we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," shared Kim, referencing the daily workouts she did with sister Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, which made her envious. "It's, like, the little things is what I don't have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant, everything you could possibly imagine, and no one will ever do it like that. I know that. You know what I mean? And I'm grateful for those experiences. But I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot," shared Kim. As for the emotional breakdown, which aired during the penultimate episode last week, Kim told her mother, "I'm not, like, gonna have a breakdown and cry when you leave." Kim concluded, "I'm, like, numb. Like, I'm tired of that. But I do know that I will be happy. I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that."