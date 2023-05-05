Polls: Voters are uneasy about Trump vs. Biden 2024 - here's who might run for third party in 2024"

TheStreet.com

For most who grew up in North America, the all-you-can-eat buffet conjures up associations that are both positive and not-so-positive — some recall childhood visits to the restaurant in their suburb while others have memories of the unlimited crab legs they had on a trip to Vegas. As covid-19 started to spread, many establishments nixed the concept even after stay-at-home orders were lifted and restaurants were permitted to operate again — the buffet relies on people helping themselves to rows of laid-out food and it is difficult to maintain strict sanitary measures. Three years later, the buffet concept is rebounding back quickly.