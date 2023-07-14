Polluted air from Canadian fires is heading toward Wisconsin again; here's what to know

A photographer walks through the haze near Veterans Park as smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to linger in the air in Milwaukee on Friday morning. The air is still unhealthy but it is improving in Milwaukee as the record-breaking haze caused largely by the fires begins to lift.

Smoke from Canadian fires is expected to return to Wisconsin this weekend after polluted air in June brought the worst air quality in the world to the state.

While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources doesn’t expect air quality to be as bad this time around, it is still urging Wisconsinites to be prepared.

When will smoke from Canadian wildfires arrive in Wisconsin?

A spokesperson from the DNR said the agency is tracking the smoke and they expect the polluted air to reach Milwaukee by noon on Friday. However, they also said that this bout of bad air is not anticipated to last as long as it did in late June.

After the polluted air arrives Friday it should move across the state and cleaner air should begin to stream into northwest Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

How severe will this air quality event be?

The DNR says they expect this to be less severe than the air quality event in late June, but there is a high chance that the organization could issue an air quality advisory for parts of Friday.

This is because PM2.5, a severely unhealthy form of particulate matter, is expected to reach the unsafe for sensitive groups (Orange) level, and it is not ruled out that there will be some isolated pockets of unhealthy (Red) for everyone air quality.

Where in Wisconsin will the air quality be the worst?

Forecasts are still being analyzed by the Wisconsin DNR, but right now smoke from Western Canada is expected to creep into far northwest Wisconsin on Friday. As the day progresses this smoke will work its way southeast across the rest of the state through Friday and Saturday.

The agency also said that current models have identified the northern half of Wisconsin as the area that will see the most severe impacts from polluted air.

How many fires are burning in Canada, and where are they?

Canada's eastern provinces like Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia have been hit particularly hard this year by large and at times uncontrollable blazes.

As of July 13, there are 913 active fires across the country, with 578 out of control and 226 under control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Officials on Thursday reported the highest number of active fires in British Columbia (346). Other places with a high number of fires include Quebec (138) and Alberta (121).

