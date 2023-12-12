Polluted fish, tainted rivers and contaminated drinking water prompt state action in SC

Previously criticized for its slow pace in protecting rivers from hazardous forever chemicals, South Carolina’s environmental department has taken steps that could limit the future spread of the toxic compounds.

In September, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control began requiring wastewater plants and industries to disclose whether they use, receive or generate forever chemicals, and if the contaminants are in wastewater the facilities discharge to rivers.

The department already had asked utilities whether sewer sludge spread on the land as fertilizer contains forever chemicals, also known as PFAS, or per and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

DHEC’s idea in seeking the information is to help the agency make better decisions on permits to discharge pollution.

Under federal and state law, anyone wanting to discharge pollution to the environment needs a permit from DHEC, but those are only approved after the agency reviews whether certain contaminants are within acceptable levels.

Forever chemicals have not historically been regulated in wastewater discharges and sewer sludge..

DHEC’s September decision follows pressure from environmental groups and recommendations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to track down and limit forever chemical pollution.

The agency’s action also comes after The State published a series of stories this year that revealed how PFAS-contaminated sewer sludge was being spread on the land as fertilizer in South Carolina..

The State and its parent company, McClatchy, found that about 3,500 agricultural fields across South Carolina had been approved for sludge disposal. In Darlington County, people who drank the water complained of illnesses.

Environmentalists praised DHEC’s action, saying it is overdue. The agency’s action also includes requiring more information about another type of poisonous compound known as 1,4-dioxane.

“For years, South Carolina has had a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy around PFAS and 1,4-dioxane pollution,’’ said Carl Brzorad, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center. “As a result, these toxic chemicals have contaminated rivers, drinking water, fish, and people across South Carolina — and the public has no idea who is responsible.’’

“We’re heartened to see DHEC start to peel back the veil.”

Forever chemicals have been found in most every river checked in South Carolina and at elevated levels in drinking water provided by about 50 utilities. The department also has found PFAS at unsafe levels in some freshwater fish that people eat in South Carolina.

These chemicals have been widely used in society since they were developed in the 1940s. Among other things, they can be used to repel water from clothing, make foam to extinguish fires, and keep carpets from being stained.

But they don’t break down easily in the environment. And they have been found to cause certain types of cancers, raise cholesterol levels and cause thyroid problems in people exposed to them in sufficient amounts. Until the past 20 years, much of the information about PFAS hazards was not widely disclosed to the public by the manufacturers and distributors.

In an email to The State, DHEC said the agency is trying to determine how PFAS tainted wastewater and sludge are affecting the environment.

“The information will allow the department to make more informed permitting decisions,’’ the department’s email said.