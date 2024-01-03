Polluted water released from Lake Okeechobee into the C-44 Canal in Martin County
Water filled with algae blooms flows through the St. Lucie Lock and Dam Friday, July 18, 2018, in western Martin County after Lake Okeechobee release.
Lamar Jackson will get some rest before the playoffs begin.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
The Vikings need to win and need help to clinch a playoff spot.
Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.
A 13-year-old boy is the first person to ever beat Tetris, meaning that he forced a kill screen. This is the NES version, which was first released in 1989.
Economists have been looking for job openings to decrease as the Fed hopes for the labor market to return to a better balance between supply and demand for workers.
For many the 2023 fantasy football season is in the books. While there's plenty of exciting games to talk about in Week 18- which we will do in full later in the week - Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal the 5 things they care most about from this fantasy football season. Secret list style so you know it's fun.
Clark scored 40 points to fend off the upset-minded Spartans.
Now at Epic Games overseeing the Fortnite ecosystem, Persson previously spent 12 years at Mojang building Minecraft into the stratospheric success it is today. Persson hopped over to Epic in 2022 to work on the Fortnite maker’s roadmap, shepherding Lego Fortnite from a press release last year into a polished, ambitious standalone experience designed to draw new audiences to Fortnite’s free-to-play world. Knowing Fortnite's penchant for maximalism and a steady drip feed of fresh content, the trio of games is only just getting started — but here's a glimpse of where they're going.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Refined Marques turned the Mercedes-AMG G63 into a convertible with suicide rear doors. Production is limited to 20 units and most are sold out.
Samsung just announced a bunch of new Odyssey gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024, each with OLED displays, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400. These monitors will be released sometime in 2024.
If you're still playing for a fantasy title or want to end the season on a high note, our analyst rankings can help you reach your goals.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
MIT likens a new vibrating capsule to drinking a glass full of water prior to eating. Dieticians recommend the latter as a method for sending signals to your brain to simulate the sensation of being full. MIT’s capsule has seen some laboratory success.
Anthony Edwards' continued development, team playmaking and shot creation, and complete defensive intensity are some of the key factors that will determine how far Minnesota can go.