Polluters face 20 years in jail under Scottish ecocide plan

Proposed legislation would introduce tougher sanctions for people who cause pollution in Scotland

Major polluters could be jailed for up to 20 years under an "ecocide" bill proposed in the Scottish Parliament.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon 's member's bill would make Scotland the first part of the UK to enforce tough penalties for ecocide - the mass destruction of the environment.

She has launched a consultation which ends in February.

The government said Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater would meet Ms Lennon to discuss the proposals.

It came as it was confirmed First Minister Humza Yousaf will attend the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai later this month.

The ecocide legislation would allow the courts to pursue individual decision makers at the highest level of government and business.

Ms Lennon said: "Protecting Scotland's nature from destruction must be at the top of everyone's agenda but right now we don't have a strong enough deterrent to stop the big polluters.

"We must stop eco-criminals in their tracks, and ecocide law is the crime deterrent that our planet urgently needs.

"Under my proposals, Scotland will be the first country in the UK to make ecocide a crime and the tough sanctions in the consultation could see those who threaten our planet put in jail for between 10 and 20 years."

After the consultation phase ends, the members' bill would have to gain the support of at least 18 MSPs before it could progress further.

Similar legislation is being considered in Brazil and the Netherlands.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon has launched a consultation on her ecocide bill

The proposed bill is supported by Stop Ecocide International - a campaign backed by Greta Thunberg, Pope Francis and Sir Paul McCartney.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the first minister, Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan and a delegation of Scottish companies will head to Dubai for the COP28 climate conference, which begins on November 30.

The Scottish government was criticised this week for delaying the publication of its climate change plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045, five years ahead of the date set for the UK as a whole. Ministers blamed scaled-back UK government targets for the postponement.

Mr Yousaf said: "Cop28 provides an opportunity to underline Scotland's commitment to being a good global citizen, and making a constructive contribution to addressing global challenges such as the biodiversity and the climate crisis.

"The Scottish government will use Cop28 to call on all to urgently step up to address the injustice at the heart of climate change by supporting those communities who are suffering the most but have done the least to cause climate impacts, including through our leadership on loss and damage."

First Minister Humza Yousaf will attend COP28 in Dubai

He added that the Scottish companies in attendance will aim to attract investment and "enhance Scotland's global reputation, particularly on renewable energy".

COP28 is the 28th annual United Nations climate meeting at which governments discuss how to limit and prepare for future climate change. COP26 was held in Glasgow in 2021.

Controversially, this year's event is being held in the UAE - one of the world's top 10 oil-producing nations.

The global meeting comes during what is almost certain to be the hottest year on record, after four months of global temperature records being "obliterated", climate scientists have said.

October was the hottest ever recorded, following the hottest September, August and July, the latter of which may have seen temperatures higher than at any point in the last 120,000 years.

The month was 1.7C warmer than the pre-industrial average between 1850 and 1900 - the baseline against which scientists measure how much humans have warmed the Earth by emitting greenhouse gases.

So far this year, the average temperature is 1.43C higher than this pre-industrial average, making it the hottest year on record.

Multiple line chart showing the daily global average temperature by year since 1940. 2023 shows hotter temperatures for the time of year than previously on record since July.

The Met Office said it would take a record-breaking cold November and December for 2023 to avoid becoming the hottest year, surpassing the record set in 2016.

The UK had slightly higher than usual average temperatures in October, with southern England seeing between 1.5C and 2C above the 1991-2020 October average.

Eastern Scotland had its wettest month on record following Storm Babet, with many other parts of the UK experiencing similar conditions.

Scientists have said the UK will become warmer and wetter because of climate change, as the atmosphere holds 7% more water with every degree of warming.