Polluters might get tax break to clean up wells

Feb. 27—The state Capitol doesn't look like a laboratory, but it's the place where straightforward ideas can balloon into Frankenstein's monster.

What began in January as a five-page bill on individual income tax brackets and rates has been transformed into a sprawling collection of proposals covering 161 pages.

One of the new sections would give severance tax breaks of 10 years to companies in the oil and gas industry who operate small, often troubled ventures called stripper wells.

At worst, the idea is a risky giveaway, one intended to help polluters clean up messes they've made. More than anything, the proposal shows the clout of the oil and gas industry in reshaping legislation on the fly.

Members of the Senate committee on taxes added the lengthy amendment on stripper wells to the original proposal, House Bill 252. The House of Representatives concurred with the Senate's changes, sending the bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. She can sign or veto any of the tax items, line by line.

By the Legislature's definition, a stripper well has daily averages of fewer than 10 barrels of oil for the preceding calendar year, or fewer than 60,000 cubic feet of natural gas for the same period.

Sen. Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, originally sponsored a stand-alone bill to give proprietors of stripper wells the tax break. His proposal, crafted with the industry's assistance, instead was tucked into the broader bill containing items that have nothing to do with oil or gas. One example is a proposal to increase the tax credit for people who adopt a child with special needs.

Griggs in a phone interview said tax exemptions for operators of stripper wells can help the environment and the state's economy.

"The overall thought is we have oil and gas operations that are leaking methane and need to be fixed," he said. "We've put the burden on operators to do that. With this bill, instead of making severance tax payments, they can use the money to improve the wells and keep them operating."

He called the idea a win-win system of bringing wells into compliance with environmental regulations while saving blue-collar jobs.

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, a Democrat, sees the issue differently.

"It's disappointing that the only bill related to oil and gas that passed the Legislature this session was one that gives a billion dollar industry millions of dollars in tax breaks to deal with the pollution they are causing — something they are already legally required to do," Garcia Richard wrote in an email.

Her criticisms highlight the fundamental reason Lujan Grisham should veto aid for operators of stripper wells.

Proprietors of any business go to work knowing they are supposed to obey all regulations and laws. Subsidizing them to correct failures of their own making looks like corporate welfare or even socialism.

None of that matters to lawmakers when the oil industry campaigns for legislation favorable to its interests. Legislators feel beholden, knowing oil pumped from the southeastern section of New Mexico is responsible for billions of new dollars in the state budget.

A controversial proposal such as providing tax breaks for companies operating stripper wells is sure to be scrutinized the least when it is part of a mishmash. Wide-ranging tax bills with a couple of inviting features can obscure what's less fair or palatable.

New Mexico's 30-day legislative session also became a convenient excuse for constricting debate. Thorough discussions were rare, in part because of deliberate wasting of time on unimportant matters.

I devoted a column to how both the House and Senate let important legislation die in the final 16 hours while they approved a bill creating a license plate in honor of Smokey Bear. Maybe Lujan Grisham will send them a message about priorities by vetoing that measure.

With a complicated tax bill in front of them, legislators didn't dive into whether the exemptions might delay closeouts of low-performing wells. Discussion was just as limited on whether the tax break might increase the odds of the state one day having to assume the expense of plugging those wells.

"With all of the challenges facing New Mexico, the last thing we should do is give handouts to the companies making record profits off our most valuable public resources," Garcia Richard wrote in her email to me.

As for legislators, they've made hiding the ball part of their game.

Stack one bill with myriad proposals, and they have better cover when dishing out tax breaks.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.