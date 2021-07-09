Pollution-eating car shown off at Goodwood Festival

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jane Wakefield - Technology reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Airo
The exterior of the car is rippled to reflect the flow of air over it

A car that has been designed to strip the air of pollution as it drives along has been shown off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Created by British designer Thomas Heatherwick, it is hoped the Airo will go into production in China in 2023, with plans to make a million of them.

The radical design is intended to address not only the pollution issue, but also help solve the "space crisis".

Critics are not convinced it can ever be more than a concept car.

Despite designing London's new version of the iconic Routemaster bus, Mr Heatherwick is better known for architectural projects such as Google's headquarters in California and London.

He told the BBC that while he had never designed a car before, he was intrigued by the brief.

Thomas Heatherwick
Thomas Heatherwick is hoping people will see the car as an extension of their homes

"When I grew up design values were manifested through cars, whether it be the [Ford] Sierra in the 1980s, the [Fiat]Panda, some major ideas were emerging through cars.

"When we were approached by IM Motors in China, we said that we were not car designers and they said 'that is why we want you'."

The car - which was first unveiled at the Shanghai car show in April - has a large glass roof, and the interior is designed to look like a room, with adjustable chairs that can be turned into beds, and a central table intended for meetings or meals.

The steering wheel is hidden in the dashboard and the exterior is textured, with a series of ripples or ridges.

"Car manufacturers are falling over themselves to make electric cars, but a new electric car shouldn't just be another one with a different look," said Mr Heatherwick.

As well as wanting to reflect the flow of air over the car in the ridged exterior, the front grill will be fitted with an air filter which will "collect a tennis ball worth of particulate matter per year", he told the BBC.

"That might not sound a lot but think of a tennis ball in your lungs, that is contributing to cleaning the air, and with a million vehicles in China alone that adds up."

Incorporating this technology is "the next stage of development" he said. It is planned for it to have both autonomous and driver-controlled modes.

Peter Wells, professor of business and sustainability at the Cardiff Business School's centre for automotive industry research, told the BBC: "I cannot see how this car can make any significant contribution to resolving the many problems associated with car ownership and use.

"The contribution of this car to cleaning the air in our polluted urban centres would be so small as to be impossible to measure.

"This is immediately evident if you compare the volume of air likely to pass through the filtration system of the car with the volume of air in total."

Airo
The interior of the Airo is intended to be more like a room than a car

New room?

The second big idea behind the car's design is as an alternative space for owners to use.

"Covid has raised the space crisis. Many of us are living in flats and houses and need more space, an office or a study," said Mr Heatherwick.

With one billion cars in the world which are used for roughly only 10% of the time, there is scope for them to become "valuable real-estate", he said.

He was inspired by first-class airline seats, which are used "to sleep, eat, entertain and work".

"The car becomes a communal space for the time when it is not driving."

The vehicle will be priced at around £40,000 - something Mr Heatherwick described as "not crazy luxury".

The Airo
Critics question whether it can ever be manufactured in its current design

Prof Wells is sceptical that it will be designed in its current form.

"The car industry has a long history of creating excitement around concept cars but the transition to production - if it happens at all - usually means the exciting features are replaced by something more mundane, able to be manufactured, practical in use and cost-effective."

"This isn't a fantasy," said Mr Heatherwick. "The whole idea was for it not to be a concept car, which is why we are working with a manufacturer, and we focused everything on ideas that can happen."

But he did admit the design "may simplify somewhat" when it goes into production.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Watch the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed live here

    Beginning today and ending Sunday, all of the hill climb action can be found on Goodwood’s YouTube channel — we’ve embedded the live video you want at the top of this post. You can always rewind the YouTube video, too.

  • Cost to Ship a Boxload of Goods to U.S. From China Nears $10,000

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost to ship a boxload of goods to the U.S. from China edged close to $10,000 as the world’s biggest economy keeps vacuuming up imports amid slower recoveries from the pandemic from Europe to Asia.The spot rate for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Los Angeles increased to $9,631, up 5% from the previous week and 229% higher than a year ago, according to the Drewry World Container Index published Thursday. A composite index, reflecting eight major trade routes, rose to $8,7

  • UK-built Wells Vertige is an enthusiast's lightweight dream come true

    British startup Wells wants to put the modern sports car on a diet. It traveled to the 2021 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil a light, handling-focused coupe named Vertige that was developed around the driver. On paper, the Vertige (a name which means "dizziness" or "vertigo" in French) sounds like it was baked in the same mold as the original Lotus Elise, among other driver-friendly all-stars.

  • Kenny fans out with Isiah Thomas and Chris Paul

    Kenny Smith talks about the greatness and similarities between Chris Paul and Isiah Thomas in his heyday.

  • GM stock jumps after Wedbush analyst calls it a ‘disruptive technology play’

    Shares of General Motors Co. rallied Friday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after a bullish call from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who said the automaker is now a "disruptive technology play" given Chief Executive Mary Barra's "laser focus" on electric vehicles.

  • Cairn wins freeze on India state assets in Paris in bid to recover tax damages

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Cairn Energy said on Thursday a Paris court had accepted its petition that Indian state-owned assets in the city worth over 20 million euros ($24 million) be frozen, claiming a significant win in its campaign to force the Indian government to pay Cairn billion-dollar damages in a protracted tax dispute. A French tribunal ordered the freeze on some 20 centrally located properties belonging to the Indian government as part of a guarantee of the amount owed to Cairn, the London-listed firm said. Cairn said it has also registered similar claims against India in courts in the United States, Britain, the Netherlands, Singapore and Quebec.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Pfizer Inc plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorise a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker's top scientist said on Thursday, based on evidence of greater risk of re-infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Pfizer's own data from the United States showed an erosion of the vaccine's efficacy after six months against the variants circulating there in the spring.

  • Pisces Daily Horoscope

    (February 19 - March 20)

  • From Porsche's $91,000 station wagon to GMC's 1,000-horsepower pickup, here are 9 of the coolest electric vehicles launching in 2021

    New electric cars are hitting the market fast, and plenty more are in store for 2021, from luxury sedans to pickups and SUVs.

  • Britney Spears' co-conservator getting death threats, increased harassment after explosive testimony

    Jodi Montgomery says there has been "a marked increase in the number and severity of threatening posts" against her since Spears' court appearance last month.

  • Watch: Using a 90-foot eagle putt, Justin Thomas near the top at Scottish Open

    With a number of big names in the field, Justin Thomas needed a big putt to get near the top of the leaderboard at the Scottish Open.

  • Meet the man 'turning buildings into Teslas'

    Donnel Barid is playing with color, hoping to turn Black and Brown communities into multiple forms of green.After seeing Al Gore's "Inconvenient Truth" in college and becoming a climate activist, Baird began his mission to tackle climate change and wealth disparities through his company BlocPower.Founded in 2014, Baird created a technology platform that could help small apartment buildings and other urban structures become energy efficient."We're going to have to green 100 million buildings across America. Who gets those jobs? Who gets the wealth that gets created from that transition? And are we as people of color, are we going to be at the forefront of that or are we going to be like left behind? And so, I think, I think we should lead it," said Baird.The company hopes to go public in 7 years, with their ultimate goal being to reduce greenhouse gases by 30 percent.Barid explains BlocPower as it "turns buildings into Teslas."And if customers don't have their own capital, the company lends them capital to pay for the construction workers and the equipment and then they pays BlocPower back over 15-20 years.Currently Father Rudolph Gonzalez, the pastor of St. Margret church in the south Bronx is financing their units through the company. "It has brought down our electrical costs and we don't have a boiler to deal with or oil to have delivered or what have you. So, we're very, very happy with it," said Father Gonzalez.The church would normally spend thousands of dollars a year on oil and was about to spend $90,000 (USD) to repair their boiler before deciding to transition to clean energy."Nowadays when we're thinking about clean air and energy this is a wonderful option," said Father Gonzalez.Recently, the native New Yorker become the recipient of one of the largest early-stage funding rounds ever raised by a Black entrepreneur. BlocPower raised $63 million (USD) in debt and equity, with the help of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other investors. The bulk of the money will go toward financing energy-efficient heating and cooling systems for BlocPower's clients."Being a woman or a person of color and being a founder of a business of any kind is not easy," he explained.""People who donate money from their foundations for climate change activism, people who donate to environmental organizations, they donate a lower percentage of money to people of color than even the private sector venture capitalists. So, they're at three percent and the private sector in the philanthropic sector, it's like two percent or 1.7 seven percent."In 2019 former President Bill Clinton toured the system BlocPower installed at Cornerstone Baptist church in Brooklyn, New York and praised Baird for the work his company is doing. Baird counts this moment as one of the highlights for the company, which received early support from the Clinton Foundation."We get to solve the climate crisis and we get to make Black and Brown communities and low-income white communities healthier, greener and wealthier. So that's what block power is about. And that's what I'm about."

  • U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters. The U.S. Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other companies and other Chinese entities to the blacklist over allegations of forced labor in the far western region of China. The additions to Commerce Department's Entity List are part of the Biden administration's efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.

  • 20% of Americans Make This Investment Mistake

    Investing in stocks and other assets is a great way to grow long-term wealth. It's also a good idea to check on your investments from time to time, whether they're in a retirement plan or a brokerage account, to make sure they're performing the way you expect them to.

  • Biden faces uncertain politics of the filibuster as his agenda stalls in Congress

    He had hoped for an FDR-like first year, but a meager congressional majority is getting in the way.

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segmen

  • U.S. pot stocks may double in 'generational wealth opportunity': analyst

    Jefferies estimates the U.S. cannabis sector will grow at a 14% rate over the next decade.

  • Watch live as Richard Branson flies to the edge of space aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on Sunday

    The VSS Unity space plane is set to carry its first full crew to the edge of space on Sunday. Virgin Galactic is livestreaming the whole thing.

  • Dassault's new $75 million private jet with the largest cabin of its class is primed to blow Gulfstream and Bombardier's flagship jets out of the water

    Dassault is designing the jet with the largest cabin of its class and incorporating fighter jet tech in the cockpit of its new $75 million flagship.

  • Toll lane operator, drivers among negligent in I-35 pileup, widow alleges in lawsuit

    Aaron Watson, 45, died on the interstate as he drove from Fort Worth to Cedar Hill.