Pollution: First Milk apologises for Western Cleddau discharge

A dairy company has apologised for releasing "discoloured discharge" into a river.

First Milk said the discharge was released into the Western Cleddau in Pembrokeshire for two hours on Saturday.

The incident follows concerns raised last month that the river was facing an "ecological disaster".

The company blamed heavy rain and "short-term operational" challenges for the discharge.

It said it was improving its filtration system at its Haverfordwest creamery and had reported the incident to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

It comes after a video in June showed discoloured liquid being released into the Western Cleddau and a thick residue on the riverbank, which campaigners claimed was from a First Milk discharge pipe.

At the time, First Milk said "discoloured discharge" had been released for a short time but that it was within limits set by NRW.