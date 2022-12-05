Pollution investigated after River Yealm turns white

Environmental officers are investigating a pollution incident after a river turned white in south Devon.

The Environment Agency said it was looking into the reasons for the change in colour of the River Yealm.

It said officers are on site "looking for the source of pollution and what impact there is on the environment".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Environment Agency.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.