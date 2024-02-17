Pollution issue lead to investigation in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A creek running through Lackawanna County is now filled with silt and sediment causing a lot of worry for people living near it.

Now lawmakers want to know why the Lackawanna County Commissioners are now calling for an open investigation into the pollution.

Since January, residents in Lackawanna County have noticed the water in the Roaring Brook Creek piles up with sediment something they’ve never seen.

A dam rehabilitation project is said to be causing the sediment to roll into the creek killing aquatic life and creating a lot of concern.

Mud silt and brown-colored water fill the Roaring Brook Creek and Lackawanna River.

Conditions of the creek one resident of Scranton, who wished to remain off camera, says has been like this since mid-January.

“Nothing has ever happened like this before and I have lived here for 50-some years,” said Carrie Giannone from Scranton.

Now lawmakers want answers as well.

Lackawanna County Commissioners have requested District Attorney Mark Powel open an investigation into the pollution, which has been caused by contractors working on the number seven reservoir in Dunmore.



It’s part of a $17 million dam rehabilitation project required by DEP.

Pennsylvania American Water, who owns the dam, says the goal is to make sure the dam’s structure is stable during extreme weather events.

“This is an environmental disaster and we are concerned about the health and welfare of the 200-plus thousand residents of Lackawanna County,” says Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan.

PAW said in a statement to 28/22 News:

“Pennsylvania American Water has been working DEP and will continue to do so in continuing efforts to mitigate and reduce silt from entering the river” Pennsylvania American Water

They add that a larger four-foot high rock cover dam to prevent erosion was recently installed across Roaring Brook to better control silt sediment from flowing downstream.

“We are just so upset down here. in the summertime if you come down here you will see people swimming, dogs in the river, you’ll see people fishing, little kids fishing parents fishing with them, teaching them,” said Giannone.

All activities residents are afraid won’t be able to happen when the warmer months show up.

A non-profit organization committed to protecting the health and safety of the local community told us it wants to test the water.

“Friends of Lackawanna has been seeking testing on the reservoirs for over a decade. It’s a shame that is taking an ecological disaster to finally get insights into what might be in our soil and water,” explained Friends of Lackawanna.

While Giannone fears the possibility of flooding.

“The minimum I would like to see is everything cleaned up. we’re in harm’s way too because if this floods up everything gets flooded,” added Giannone.

28/22 News has reached out to District Attorney Mark Powell regarding the request for an investigation and has not yet heard back.

Commissioners tell me they are also outraged at the work that has been put into restoring the Lackawanna River which has now been washed away.

