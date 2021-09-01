Pollution likely to cut 9 years of life expectancy of 40% of Indians

Man walks along a road on a smoggy morning in New Delhi
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air pollution is likely to reduce the life expectancy of about 40% of Indians by more than nine years, according to a report released by a U.S. research group on Wednesday.

More than 480 million people living in the vast swathes of central, eastern and northern India, including the capital, New Delhi, endure significantly high pollution levels, said the report prepared by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

"Alarmingly, India's high levels of air pollution have expanded geographically over time," the EPIC report said.

For example, air quality has significantly worsened in the western state of Maharashtra and the central state of Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Lauding India's National Clean Air Program (NCAP), launched in 2019 to rein in dangerous pollution levels, the EPIC report said "achieving and sustaining" the NCAP goals would raise the country's overall life expectancy by 1.7 years and that of New Delhi 3.1 years.

The NCAP aims to reduce pollution in the 102 worst-affected cities by 20%-30% by 2024 by ensuring cuts in industrial emissions and vehicular exhaust, introducing stringent rules for transport fuels and biomass burning and reduce dust pollution. It will also entail better monitoring systems. (https://reut.rs/3sZXYTE)

New Delhi was the world's most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5.

Last year, New Delhi's 20 million residents, who breathed some of the cleanest air on record in the summer because of coronavirus lockdown curbs, battled toxic air in winter following a sharp increase in farm residue burning in the nearby states of Punjab and Haryana.

According to the EPIC's findings, neighbouring Bangladesh could raise average life expectancy by 5.4 years if the country improves air quality to levels recommended by the World Health Organization.

To arrive at the life expectancy number, EPIC compared the health of people exposed to different levels of long-term air pollution and applied the results to various places in India and elsewhere.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian economy grows by 20.1%, raising hopes of recovery

    India’s economy grew by 20.1% in the April-June quarter from the same period a year earlier, when it suffered a record contraction, the government announced Tuesday, raising hopes of an economic recovery. It was India’s fastest pace of growth since it began publishing quarterly gross domestic product figures in 1996, and was far higher than the January-March quarter, when the economy grew 1.6%. India’s economy, battered by the coronavirus and a monthslong nationwide lockdown, contracted 24.4% in the April-June quarter in 2020, pulling the country into recession.

  • Households Could Soon Become Australia’s Biggest Power Source

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s love of sunshine has seen the nation become a world leader in installing rooftop solar panels, but the pace of growth is surprising even the biggest electricity market operator. Rooftop solar may meet as much as 77% of underlying demand in the mainland National Electricity Market by 2026, eclipsing the record of 35% set in October last year, the Australian Energy Market Operator said Tuesday in its annual reliability outlook. That comes as households are set to install

  • North African sun offers green hope but state role key

    Blessed with year-round sunshine, North Africa has enormous potential for solar energy, but the huge investment and state subsidies required for large-scale projects are a challenge for cash-strapped regional governments.

  • India Covid: Economy sees record growth during deadly wave

    The country suffered a devastating Covid spike in April and May but looser pandemic curbs still drove growth.

  • The face of America's auto industry is changing

    Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosForeign automakers and suppliers now employ more U.S. workers than domestic carmakers do, according to fresh data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Why it matters: The American auto industry is not the Detroit-based monolith it used to be. The shifting landscape now counts Chrysler as part of the Dutch giant Stellantis and Tesla as one of America's Big Three. Meanwhile, global carmakers and suppliers have been steadily expanding

  • With no evacuation flights, Afghans weigh risky overland trips to borders

    As the last U.S. troops prepared to leave Afghanistan, Hussain, a U.S. passport holder who worked with the U.S. military, scrambled with his six daughters through Taliban checkpoints to the gates of Kabul airport for several days in a row, hoping to catch a flight to safety. He had called and emailed the U.S. Embassy for days without a response. Then a U.S. soldier phoned him to say his only chance for a flight out was alone, without his daughters who are not U.S. citizens.

  • E10 petrol: What is it and can my car run it?

    A more eco-friendly petrol is coming to filling stations - but it's not suitable for all cars.

  • Asian shares rise, dollar near three-week low

    Asian shares recovered from earlier losses on Wednesday even as data in several markets suggested global economic growth is slowing, while the dollar inched up from three-week lows. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan turned positive, up 0.32% to its highest since early August, having posted gains in six out of the last seven sessions. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 0.29%, and in early European trade, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures climbed 0.66% and FTSE futures gained 0.42%.

  • A sound bite reexamined: 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

    This summer’s coronavirus resurgence has been labeled a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” by government officials from President Joe Biden on down. The sound bite captures the glaring reality that unvaccinated people overwhelmingly account for new cases and serious infections, with a recent study of government data showing that hospitalization rates among unvaccinated adults were 17 times higher than among those fully vaccinated. “It is true that the unvaccinated are the biggest driver, but we mustn't forget that the vaccinated are part of it as well, in part because of the delta variant,” said Dr. Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California.

  • Tiger Global in talks to make Apna India's fastest unicorn

    Apna, a 21-month-old startup that is helping millions of blue- and gray-collar workers in India upskill themselves, find communities and land jobs, is inching closer to becoming the fastest tech firm in the world's second-largest internet market to become a unicorn. Tiger Global is in advanced stages of talks to lead a $100 million round in Apna, according to four sources familiar with the matter. If the round materializes, Apna will become the youngest Indian startup to attain the much-coveted unicorn status.

  • Rising Heat Is Making It Harder to Work in the U.S., and the Costs to the Economy Will Soar With Climate Change

    By driving down productivity, extreme heat could cost the U.S. economy $500 billion by 2050

  • White House tackles housing shortage with plan for 100,000 affordable homes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is taking immediate steps to address a severe housing shortage in the United States by creating and selling 100,000 affordable homes over the next three years using existing funds and authorities, a White House official said. The moves, to be announced on Wednesday, will focus on boosting home sales to individuals and non-profit organizations, while limiting sales to large investors, who scooped up one in six homes sold in the second quarter, the official said. Demand for housing soared early in the pandemic as Americans sought more spacious accommodations for home offices and home schooling, but a shortage of homes for sale and supply chain bottlenecks have driven housing prices sharply higher.

  • Idaho governor asks people to get COVID-19 vaccine. Lt. Gov. calls that ‘shameful’

    Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor — and she used social media to criticize the governor Tuesday.

  • Kerry visits Japan to discuss efforts to cut global emissions

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November.

  • NBA.com ranks Lakers No. 2 in Western Conference power rankings

    The Los Angeles Lakers are starting NBA.com's power rankings as the second-best team in the Western Conference.

  • Ida's remains threaten once-in-a-century flood event in Northeast

    Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.

  • Tonga royals deny Australia horse trainer murder link

    It has addressed tabloid allegations that the late king was involved in covering up a 1980s killing.

  • Malaysian students invent device that makes ocean water drinkable for ‘sea nomads’

    An invention that could provide clean drinking water to "sea nomads" — communities living near the ocean — has earned three Malaysian students a spot to compete at the James Dyson Awards, an annual competition that recognizes young design engineers with inventive solutions to real-world problems. Malaysia's best: Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) sophomores Bennie Beh Hue May, Loo Xin Yang and Yap Chun Yoon won the top prize of 10,000 Malaysian Ringgit ($2,400) in Malaysia’s search for its official entry to the international design competition, MalayMail reported.

  • ‘Rare’ rattlesnake with mesmerizing skin found on Texas ranch. ‘It’s almost pretty’

    Take a look at photos of this rare rattlesnake discovered on a Texas ranch.

  • The best wildlife photos of 2021 capture a rare Iberian lynx, a snake strangling a gecko, and a lion dripping with blood

    Wild animals can beat immense odds - crossing torrential rivers or bouncing back from the brink of extinction. Photos reveal the mundane and the extraordinary.