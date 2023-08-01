Pollution warning issued to Viking Bay swimmers

Viking Bay is one of the most popular beach spots in Kent

Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at Viking Bay in Broadstairs due to a pollution risk.

The Environment Agency did not give a specific reason for the warning but said "water quality may be temporarily reduced based on factors such as heavy rainfall, wind or the tide".

"When a temporary reduction in water quality is forecast, we issue a pollution risk warning and advice against bathing," a spokesperson added.

The warning was issued at 08:30 BST on Tuesday and pollution risks are issued daily.

Andy Knebb from Kent Surf School, which is based on Viking Beach, said he was losing business as a result.

"We've had to close and refund people their money due to the water quality being poor," he said.

