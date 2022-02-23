🌱 Polly’s Pies For $1 A Slice + Garage Theater On 7th St Reopens

Up and at 'em, Long Beach, and happy National Banana Bread Day! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know today in Long Beach.

First, today's weather:

A passing morning shower. High: 59 Low: 38.

Here are the top stories today in Long Beach:

Long Beach’s Polly’s Pies does business at 3490 Atlantic Ave. To celebrate 50 years in business, the eatery will offer two days of specials. “Starting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 24 the first 500 customers will be able to order the popular Polly Burger for $2.50, a slice of pie for $1, and coffee for 50 cents. . . . People will also be able to get a three-stack pancake breakfast for $1.50.” (Press-Telegram) The Garage Theater is back! On Tuesday, the venue at 251 East 7th Street announced its upcoming show lineup. “The Private Lives of Imaginary Friends” will run from March 11 to April 9. Other shows are also on the lineup. (Random Lengths News) Last year, in July, East Long Beach Councilman Daryl Supernaw requested an ordinance that would make it illegal to be a spectator at a street takeover. “The city prosecutor would get to decide what level of charges to bring against those caught at takeover events.” The goal is to prevent exhibits such as those happening at the intersection of Stearns Street and Bellflower Boulevard. If the City Council votes in favor next week, bystanders could see enforcement in April. (LB Post) LB Pride President Elsa Martinez announced Tuesday that the Long Beach Pride Parade & Festival will run from July 8 to 10. This is a change from the past when the celebration took place in May. “The 37th iteration of the Long Beach parade is expected to be held along its traditional Shoreline Drive route.” (San Gabriel Valley Tribune) City Cruises by Hornblower announced Tuesday that it will host an Easter Premier Plus Brunch Cruise departing from the LB Port. This is a family-friendly event “with a 2.5-hour Brunch cruise on the water with specialty wines, signature cocktails, a three-course, plated meal, and live entertainment to kick off the special morning.” (Patch)

Today in Long Beach:

Live Q&A with the SBDC: All About Social Media For Your Business (online) (2 PM)

Developing An Actionable Business Plan with the LB Area Chamber of Commerce (online) (3 PM)

EMDC Studio Auditions (7 PM and 8:30 PM)

Beach Garden Social House hosts Queer Trivia Night (7 PM)

DJs Huevoduro & Jim Smith at Alex’s Bar (9 PM)

From my notebook:

Clear your schedules! Long Beach State Athletics have a full slate of home games this week:Thursday@lbsubeachvb vs USC @ 1pm,@longbeachmbb vs UCSD @ 7pm Friday,@lbdirtbags vs Sac State @ 6pm (HOME OPENER), @lbsumvb vs Stanford @ more! (Instagram)

Over the weekend, the Long Beach Police Department 's East Division Directed Enforcement Team (DET) officers were on patrol when they conducted a traffic stop which resulted in seizing a loaded firearm and arresting a suspect on numerous firearm-related offenses. (Facebook)

Join a FREE educational workshop for first/time homebuyers, with American Pacific Mortgage . Use the link in the bio to RSVP for the March 2nd workshop. (Instagram)

The African American Culture Center of Long Beach is hiring! They seek a Managing Director to provide administrative, coordinating, and technical support to the AACCLB. Apply by 3/7/22 to lrsmithesq@hotmail.com. (Facebook)

The Los Angeles County Second District Supervisor Holly Mitchell hosts a Virtual Community Forum today at 4 pm, to help you access free tax prep services and tax credits. (Nextdoor)

