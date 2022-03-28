Poloncarz: Erie County no longer in the football business.

Washington Post

Every time you take a shower, brush your teeth or do a load of laundry, you're letting water - one of Earth's most precious resources - just swirl down the drain. Instead, what if you reclaimed that water and reused it to flush toilets and water the flowers? Some municipalities, home builders and water-recycling manufacturers are increasingly making that a viable option. In the United States, where the average household uses more than 300 gallons of water a day, one of the greatest untapped reso