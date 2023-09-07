Poloncarz maintains advantage, but Casilio makes gains.

TechCrunch

At its Inbound customer conference in Boston today, HubSpot, the Boston-based marketing and CRM platform, announced a comprehensive AI strategy it’s calling HubSpot AI. While HubSpot, much like other enterprise SaaS vendors, has been building in elements of AI for years, with the rise of ChatGPT this year, it is taking a broader approach, while maintaining some of those earlier pieces. Dharmesh Shah, CTO and co-founder at the company, says that AI, and generative AI in particular, is really going to change how we interact with software in a fundamental way.