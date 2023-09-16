Polson Police officer arrested for child sex abuse

Sep. 15—A Polson Police officer was arrested on a pending charge of sexual abuse of children on Wednesday, department officials say.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office took officer Matthew Timm into custody in the afternoon hours of Sept. 13 following a joint investigation with the Montana Department of Justice, wrote Polson Police Chief George Simpson in a press release issued Thursday. The Police Department cooperated with the two agencies in the lead up to Timm's arrest, Simpson said.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Simpson said no further details would be immediately released on the case. While an internal employment investigation also is underway, Simpson said officials did not plan on providing any immediate updates on Timm's status with the department.

"Our fundamental duty as officers is to serve mankind, safeguard lives and property, to protect

the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful

against violence or disorder," Simpson said in a statement. "This is the mission, and we all took the oath dedicating ourselves to justice and honor. Officers who are found not honoring the oath have no place in this department."

Simpson thanked the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake County Attorney's Office and the Montana Department of Justice for their work on the case.

