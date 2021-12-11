Polvon guilty of capital murder

Dec. 10—After about an hour of deliberation, an Ector County jury found Fabian Polvon guilty of gunning down his wife and her friend at an Odessa car wash in 2019.

The Ector County jury began its deliberations at 10:48 a.m. Friday and returned to District Judge Justin Low's 161st courtroom at around 11:49 a.m. with a guilty verdict for capital murder, a first-degree felony.

Polvon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty of shooting two people to death back in November 2019 including 36-year-old Joseph Granado and his wife Tiffany Nicole Polvon.

Kevin Schulz and Bill Prasher prosecuted the case, while Joe Spencer and Felix Valenzuela represented Fabian Polvon.

After the jury was released by Judge Low, impact statements were read by members of Granado's and Tiffany Polvon's family members.

Linda Hinojos, the cousin of Tiffany Polvon, stared at Fabian Polvon while she spoke to him and at one point in time she mentioned "you can't even look at me" and Fabian Polvon responded with "I'm sorry."

Hinojos also claimed that Fabian Polvon had promised to her that he wasn't going to abuse Tiffany Polvon anymore. Yet, she continued to say that Fabian Polvon "hunted my cousin down like an animal."

Hinojos told Fabian Polvon that he's "getting off easy." She continued to explain that Granado and Tiffany Polvon were sentenced to death by Fabian Polvon's hands. Hinojos said "lucky you aren't receiving the same sentence."

Joe Granado, the father of Joseph Granado, spoke and told Fabian Polvon that he's going to have to "face the music." Joe Granado also told Fabian Polvon what he did was an "evil and cowardly act" and then called Fabian Polvon a coward.

Joe Granado also spoke about how his son was a great listener and that he would listen to anyone regardless of ethnicity, social status or education level. He also said that if Fabian Polvon would have spoken to his son that this would have never happened.

However, Joe Granado said Fabian Polvon has destroyed lives forever because of his greed, ego and selfishness.

Friday's trial opened with closing statements from the prosecution and defense. Prasher opened where he spoke to the jury about Fabian Polvon killing Joseph Granado, but abusing Tiffany Polvon. Granado was shot twice, while Polvon was shot at least eight times.

Valenzuela opened for the defense's closing arguments where he explained the mental health experts that were called to the stand on Thursday were the most important part as Fabian Polvon had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Throughout his closing arguments, Valenzuela spoke about the testimony given by Dr. James Schutte, who was called by the defense, and Dr. Roddy Strobel, who was appointed by the court.

Spencer spoke for the defense's final 10 minutes of closing arguments where he continued to talk about the differences between Schutte and Strobel.

During the rebuttal, Schulz spoke to the jury and he said the defense had filed for insanity until late July after Schutte had met Fabian Polvon on four separate occasions. Schulz told the jury in his final words that Tiffany Polvon and Joseph Granado each deserve justice.