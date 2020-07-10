SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced it expects to release its fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on July 28, 2020.

Poly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Poly) More

The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern to discuss these results. Investors are invited to listen to this event by accessing the webcast link on Poly's Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com/

About Poly

Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contacts:

Mike Iburg

Investor Relations

(831) 458-7533

Edie Kissko

Corporate Communications

(213) 369-3719

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-announces-date-of-first-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-release-301091298.html

SOURCE Poly