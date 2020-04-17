Should Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (HKG:3636) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Is Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (HKG:3636) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.
Investors might not know much about Poly Culture Group's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last six years and offers a 2.0% yield. While the yield may not look too great, the relatively long payment history is interesting. Remember that the recent share price drop will make Poly Culture Group's yield look higher, even though recent events might have impacted the company's prospects. Before you buy any stock for its dividend however, you should always remember Warren Buffett's two rules: 1) Don't lose money, and 2) Remember rule #1. We'll run through some checks below to help with this.
Payout ratios
Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Poly Culture Group paid out 35% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a middling range that strikes a nice balance between paying dividends to shareholders, and retaining enough earnings to invest in future growth. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.
Is Poly Culture Group's Balance Sheet Risky?
As Poly Culture Group has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Poly Culture Group is carrying net debt of 3.27 times its EBITDA, which is getting towards the upper limit of our comfort range on a dividend stock that the investor hopes will endure a wide range of economic circumstances.
We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 5.32 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Poly Culture Group, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.
Dividend Volatility
From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Poly Culture Group has been paying a dividend for the past six years. Although it has been paying a dividend for several years now, the dividend has been cut at least once, and we're cautious about the consistency of its dividend across a full economic cycle. During the past six-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥4.75 in 2014, compared to CN¥0.071 last year. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 99% over that time.
We struggle to make a case for buying Poly Culture Group for its dividend, given that payments have shrunk over the past six years.
Dividend Growth Potential
Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Poly Culture Group's EPS have fallen by approximately 29% per year during the past five years. With this kind of significant decline, we always wonder what has changed in the business. Dividends are about stability, and Poly Culture Group's earnings per share, which support the dividend, have been anything but stable.
Conclusion
To summarise, shareholders should always check that Poly Culture Group's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. Firstly, we like that Poly Culture Group has a low and conservative payout ratio. Earnings per share are down, and Poly Culture Group's dividend has been cut at least once in the past, which is disappointing. While we're not hugely bearish on it, overall we think there are potentially better dividend stocks than Poly Culture Group out there.
Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Poly Culture Group has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.
