Poly Network Prepares for Hacker to Return Millions in Stolen Crypto

Axios

A new AI system can read written instructions in conversational language and transform it into working computer code.Why it matters: The model is the latest example of progress in natural language processing (NLP), the ability of AIs to read and write text.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut it also points toward a future in which coders will be able to offload some of their work to AIs, and where ordinary people may be able to