Poly Provides Business Update

Updates Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance

Takes Actions to Further Enhance Financial Flexibility

Continues to Take Steps to Protect Health and Safety of Employees

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE:PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today provided a business update, including actions the Company is taking in response to COVID-19.

Impact of COVID-19

"The COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented, and Poly's top priority is to protect the health and safety of our employees, stakeholders and communities as we continue to serve our customers," said Robert Hagerty, Chairman of the Poly Board of Directors and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Given the vital role our headsets and communications portfolio play in enabling individuals to work seamlessly from any location, our products and services have seen increased demand. We have implemented enhanced safety precautions at our facilities and are actively taking steps to ensure continuity of supply as we work through the current heightened demand."

Mr. Hagerty added, "In order to maintain maximum flexibility as we assess the uncertain global macroeconomic environment, we are planning ahead and taking prudent steps to increase our liquidity and cash reserves, and to strengthen our balance sheet during this extraordinary period."

Business Performance Update for Q4

Widespread mandatory stay-at-home orders across the globe have created a surge in the number of individuals working from home or from remote locations. Correspondingly, Poly saw a near-term increase in demand for its enterprise headsets.

As the Company manages both the demand environment and supply chain, it provides the following business update:

In Q4, Poly's product portfolio saw an increase in demand, driven primarily by enterprise headsets.

As of March 28, 2020 , the Company had approximately six weeks of backlog.

, the Company had approximately six weeks of backlog. The increase in demand also caused channel inventories to decline in the quarter.

Financial Update for Q4

Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance Update (Quarter ended March 28, 2020)

Due to the uptick in demand for its enterprise headsets and other products, the Company now expects GAAP revenues for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 to be in the range of $395 million to $405 million, compared to its prior range of $354 million to $394 million provided with its earnings results on February 4, 2020. The Company expects adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA to be above the high-end of the previously provided guidance range of $20 million to $45 million.

The Company is in the process of assessing a potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets in light of recent developments in its business and the macroeconomic environment. While the valuation work required to determine impairment is in progress, a substantial charge likely will be recorded in the Company's fiscal fourth quarter results.

The Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 results on May 12, 2020.

Balance Sheet Update

As of March 28, 2020, total cash and short-term investments were approximately $226 million, in line with the Company's expectations for cash from operations.

The Company believes it has sufficient liquidity to fund its operations and meet its financial obligations. However, to maintain maximum financial flexibility and liquidity during this time of global macroeconomic uncertainty, the Company has deferred any debt repayment to the first quarter of fiscal 2021.