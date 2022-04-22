Polygon Commits $100M to ‘Supernets’ as Layer 1s Stand Up Application-Specific Blockchains

Oliver Knight
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Polygon plans to invest $100 million in customizable "Supernet" chains, customizable networks that projects will be able to run without cost.

  • The tool aims to fast-track blockchain adoption by reducing the barrier of entry for developers who previously used Polygon Edge.

  • On each Supernet, validators will stake MATIC tokens on the mainnet before going on to validate the network to ensure a robust level of security.

Polygon Supernets (Polygon)
Polygon Supernets (Polygon)

  • "The infrastructure tooling enables users to achieve desired outcomes easily and quickly," Polygon co-founder Sandeep Naliwal said in a statement. "Polygon's goal is to bring mass adoption to Web3 as the key to blockchain adoption is to provide a comprehensive range of options for enterprises."

  • In March, Avalanche committed $290 million to a Multiverse Fund, some of which will be used to develop "Subnets," a similar concept to Polygon's Supernets.

  • Both efforts ultimately aim to scale application-specific blockchains, particularly those focused on consumer or enterprise use cases.

Read more: Avalanche Commits $290M in AVAX to Attract Gaming, DeFi and NFT ‘Subnets’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bloomberg Publishes 2021 Impact Report

    Report highlights Bloomberg’s work to mobilize the markets to fight climate change and its company-wide efforts to boost climate action in the lead up to COP26 Glasgow

  • Why Shopify Stock Crashed 17.2% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) crashed 17.2% this week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline had multiple causes, including Wall Street analysts lowering their price targets, an acquisition rumor, and a new product announcement from competitor Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). There were several reasons for Shopify's stock drop this week.

  • Shopify’s Stock Split Fails to Rekindle Investor Romance

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. set out to win the affection of retail investors with a 10-for-1 stock split. The gambit appears to be too little, too late.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedA pop on the day of th

  • Ethereum is trying to move to a ‘proof-of-stake’ model. If it does, a dominant DeFi platform presents a huge potential threat

    Those against the upgrade see Ethereum’s upcoming “merge” as a threat to its security and point to one platform’s dominance as an example of their fears.

  • Will Shiba Inu's Burn Portal Be a Bigger Catalyst Than Its Robinhood Listing?

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced last week that it's adding support for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its platform. Will Shiba Inu's burn portal be a bigger catalyst than its Robinhood listing? There's an easy answer to the question about which will be the bigger catalyst for Shiba Inu.

  • SpaceX's Starlink inks first in-flight WiFi deal

    SpaceX signed its first deal with an air carrier to provide in-flight wireless internet using the Starlink satellite network, the space company said on Thursday as it jockeys with other burgeoning satellite firms to put high-speed internet on commercial airlines. The company, owned by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, has been in talks for months with airlines to provide Starlink internet in-flight, a key prong in SpaceX's strategy to scoop up enterprise customers beyond consumers and households in rural areas of the globe with little to no internet access.

  • Coinbase NFT Beta Goes Live With No Transaction Fees

    In the future, Coinbase will also add drops, minting, token-gated communities, and the option to buy NFTs with a Coinbase account or a credit card.

  • China's Xiaohongshu cuts 9% of staff in layoffs

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu, known as China's answer to Instagram, said it had cut about 9% of its staff as the company joined other internet firms in retrenching. The layoffs come after an annual performance review conducted in March found that 10% of its employees had failed to perform to expectations, a spokesperson for the company said. The layoffs were first reported earlier on Thursday by local media outlets such as Sina Technology, which cited social media postings by employees.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Cloud computing is one of the trendiest, most transformative technologies of the past two decades. Organizations can now provision infrastructure and software services through the internet, eliminating the need for costly on-site hardware. To that end, cloud computing has fundamentally changed the way many businesses operate, making them more agile and efficient.

  • Terra inspires Tron to pursue US$10B in crypto-backed stablecoin

    TRON founder Justin Sun announced on Thursday a new decentralized dollar-pegged algorithmic stablecoin on the Tron blockchain called USDD. See related article: What are stablecoins, and why are some governments so afraid of them? Fast facts The TRON Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) intends to raise US$10 billion within the next year to fund a crypto […]

  • Fanatics Could Gain From Buying Proven Sports Betting Tech Stack

    Those waiting on Fanatics’ long-anticipated first move into sports betting will need to wait a little longer. The company disputes recent reports suggesting it has agreed to a deal with Amelco. While it remains to be seen if Fanatics and Amelco are ultimately able to strike a partnership, Chris Grove (CEO, American Affiliate) says Fanatics […]

  • Bitcoin has the potential to be a force for good in Kentucky

    OpEd: I was skeptical when I first learned about it, but as I learned more, I came to appreciate the power and elegance of bitcoin as a global organic system.

  • Assessing Terra’s (LUNA) Chances of Hitting $110 Again

    As the market took a u-turn from its recent consolidation, last month’s top performer, Terra’s native token LUNA, gained positive momentum.

  • What Is Ethereum's "Difficulty Bomb" and Should Investors Be Worried?

    There's reason for investors to relax but one should definitely be aware of what's at stake.

  • Bahamas to Allow Citizens to Pay Taxes With Digital Assets

    The government of Bahamas released a white paper detailing the future of its digital-asset sector and saying it will let citizens pay taxes with crypto.

  • Federal agencies, international partners issue warning on Russian cyber threats

    Three federal agencies and a number of international partners issued a joint advisory on Wednesday regarding Russian cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure that could affect “organizations both within and beyond Ukraine.” The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in a statement on Wednesday said the advisory is “the most comprehensive view of the cyber threat…

  • A new flaw in a Bluetooth at-home COVID-19 test could produce false results

    A security researcher has discovered a bug in Cue Health’s at-home COVID-19 testing kit that could allow users to falsify results. The system tests for coronavirus using a nasal swab that is inserted into a single-use cartridge and analyzed by the battery-powered Cue Reader, and this then transmits the result over Bluetooth to the Cue Health app on the test-taker's phone. While the FDA at the time applauded Cue Health's innovative approach to COVID-19 testing, Ken Gannon, a security consultant at WithSecure, F-Secure's corporate security business, found a flaw in the testing kit that could allow test results to be modified.

  • These ‘Utility NFTs’ Look to Gamify Rainforest Protection

    The AEternals NFT project gamifies the protection of a plot of land in the Amazon rainforest.

  • Nestlé Escapes Netflix’s Fate for Now

    Early signs indicate that consumers are beginning to rein in spending as prices rise. The good news for companies like Nestlé is that household essentials are lower down the list for cuts.

  • Why Tronix Is Soaring Today

    On a day when many cryptocurrencies are rising moderately, Tronix (CRYPTO: TRX) is shooting sharply higher. Tronix is the official cryptocurrency of the TRON network, a blockchain-based operating system trying to establish a decentralized internet and infrastructure. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, announced today the launch of a new stablecoin, USDD (for Decentralized USD), on the TRON blockchain.