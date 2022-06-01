Polygon Increases KYC Scrutiny of Potential Investments and Grants in India

The Telegraph

Nearly three years after Coco Gauff dazzled the Wimbledon crowd aged just 15, she is coming good on all of her promise. On Tuesday, she reached her debut major semi-final at Roland Garros, with a comfortable win over former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, and the hype around her had new life breathed into it. But Gauff said that making a new, concerted effort to eschew the very fanfare that has defined her teenage years is what has helped her break this new ground. "Obviously I believe in myse