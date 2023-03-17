Polygon Partners With Salesforce for NFT-Based Loyalty Program

Join the most important conversation in crypto and web3! Secure your seat today

Customer relationship management (CRM) software company, Salesforce, has partnered with layer 2 blockchain platform Polygon for an NFT-based loyalty program, said Ryan Wyatt, president at Polygon Labs.

“Salesforce will help their clients onboard to Polygon with its management platform to help its clients create token-based loyalty programs,” Wyatt Tweeted on Thursday.

The news comes after the enterprise software giant said on March 15 that it is expanding its client services to include management of non-fungible token (NFT) loyalty programs.

“Monitor real-time blockchain data from collections launched on Ethereum and Polygon within your CRM,” Salesforce said in its website for Web3 platform.

Salesforce didn’t return a request for comment immediately.

Loyalty programs can be profitable for businesses. Repeat customers can generate roughly 40% of a business’ revenue, according to data from Smile.io, a rewards program provider.

In recent years, blockchain technologies have increasingly been used to boostengagement with customers and offer loyalty rewards. BlockFi and Gemini, for example, announced they would offer credit cards offering bitcoin rewards. In 2022, Mastercard supported Upstart, a NFT-based loyalty program, through its startup engagement program.