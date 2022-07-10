PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) delivers shareholders enviable 50% CAGR over 5 years, surging 20% in the last week alone

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) share price has soared 661% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 49% gain in the last three months. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Since it's been a strong week for PolyNovo shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

We don't think that PolyNovo's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, PolyNovo can boast revenue growth at a rate of 42% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 50%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like PolyNovo, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on PolyNovo

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.0% in the twelve months, PolyNovo shareholders did even worse, losing 33%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 50% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PolyNovo better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for PolyNovo you should be aware of.

PolyNovo is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

