PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Is About To Turn The Corner

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. On 30 June 2022, the AU$1.3b market-cap company posted a loss of AU$1.2m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on PolyNovo's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the Australian Medical Equipment analysts is that PolyNovo is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$5.4m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving PolyNovo's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 23% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

