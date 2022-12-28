PolyPeptide Group AG (VTX:PPGN) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at PolyPeptide Group's (VTX:PPGN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 28% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on PolyPeptide Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PolyPeptide Group is:

7.7% = €33m ÷ €427m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.08.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

PolyPeptide Group's Earnings Growth And 7.7% ROE

When you first look at it, PolyPeptide Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.8%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. On the other hand, PolyPeptide Group reported a moderate 16% net income growth over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing PolyPeptide Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PPGN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is PolyPeptide Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

PolyPeptide Group's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 24% (implying that it retains 76% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

While PolyPeptide Group has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 25%. As a result, PolyPeptide Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 9.0% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like PolyPeptide Group has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

