PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Brian Ritchie: Thank you all for participating in PolyPid's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today will be Dikla Akselbrad, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid; Ori Warshavsky, Chief Operating Officer for PolyPid's U.S. operations; and Jonny Missulawin, PolyPid's SVP Finance. Earlier today, PolyPid released financial results for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2022.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including the risks described from time to time in our SEC filings. Our results may differ materially from those projections. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. I encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the company's Form 20-F, which identifies specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. PolyPid disclaims any intention or obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information. It speaks only as of the live broadcast today, February 8, 2023. With the completion of those prepared remarks, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Dikla. Dikla?

Dikla Akselbrad: Thank you, Brian. On behalf of our team at PolyPid, I would like to welcome everyone to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. Before discussing the details of our clinical program, I would like to reiterate how thrilled we are to now have a clear regulatory pathway for the potential NDA submissions for D-PLEX100 in the U.S. following a positive Type C meeting communication with the U.S. FDA on the SHIELD I Phase 3 data. As a reminder, in advance of the Type D meeting, we provided the FDA currently available data from the SHIELD I study evaluating D-PLEX100 in abdominal colorectal surgeries. Based on these data, particularly the 54% reduction observed in the primary endpoint in a prespecified subgroup analysis of 423 patients with surgical incisions greater than 20 centimeters compared to standard of care, which represented a p-value of 0.0032.

The FDA acknowledged that the SHIELD I results may provide supportive evidence on this population. The agency also recommended that the company conduct an additional study to support a potential NDA submission. The FDA confirmed that the ongoing SHIELD II study, which to date, has enrolled approximately 40 patients with the appropriate large surgical incisions could potentially serve as such a study. Importantly, the FDA also recognized that since D-PLEX100 proposed indication is for the prevention of infection, this has potential for wide use. While we are currently working expeditiously to finalize the design of the revised Q2 trial and expect to resume patient recruitment next quarter, we wanted to take the opportunity today to provide some color around what this study will look like.

First, we view SHIELD II as a derisked Phase III trial, given the more focused patient population in which we have already generated highly positive data in SHIELD I and the fact that it will not be conducted within the tight COVID-related restrictions that were in place during the pandemic and throughout the duration of SHIELD I. Moreover, we have the opportunity to leverage the key learnings from the SHIELD-1 study, notably with regard to countries and specific site and patient profile. In order to ensure we are properly leveraging these key learnings, we conducted a Clinical Advisory Board meeting late last year to gather clinical feedback from key U.S. opinion leaders specialized in SSI, including both surgeons and infectious disease specialist.

We intend to recruit a total of approximately 600 patients or an additional 550 subjects behind the 40 patients already recruited into SHIELD II. Total recruitment time into the study is expected to be approximately 12 months from the time we resumed SHIELD II enrollment next quarter. Top line results are expected mid next year 3 months from completion of enrollment. I would highlight that this anticipated time line is similar to the one seen in SHIELD I. We also plan to conduct an unblinded interim analysis once a total of approximately 400 patients completed their 30 days follow-up. To put this in context, you will recall that it took us 22 months to recruit 977 patients into SHIELD I, and it was during the most challenging period of the COVID pandemic.

Importantly, the ability to leverage the ongoing SHIELD II study will significantly reduce the time and resources needed as compared to having to initiate a new trial. The design of the SHIELD II trial will be very similar to the SHIELD I study in terms of primary and secondary endpoints with patient intervention arm receiving D-PLEX100 on top of standards of care and subject in the control arm receiving standard of care alone. The primary endpoint of the trial will be a combination of SSI, reintervention and mortality rate at 30 days post index surgery and defined in the CDC SSI guidelines. Patient safety will be monitored for an additional 30 days. The study will take place in the U.S., EU and Israel. In Europe, as we have done with the FDA in the U.S., we are also preparing for expected near-term interactions anticipated in the first half of this year with the European regulatory authorities regarding D-PLEX100.

I should add that we are working closely with our European partner, Advanz Pharma with regards to the EU pathway and are fully aligned on the regulatory strategy for this region. In regard to our financial position, we continue to expect our current cash runway to extend well into the third quarter of this year. With that said, we anticipate having a number of compelling financing opportunities to enhance our balance sheet in 2023 and to fund Q2 to a successful completion. We are grateful for the continued support shown by our largest institutional shareholders. Moving on, we have a number of operational goals in 2023. I will now ask Ori to review those. Ori?

Ori Warshavsky: Thank you, Dikla. We view 2023 as a potentially transformational year, not only in the clinical and regulatory areas, but also on business development and manufacturing fronts. From a business development perspective, first, we intend to focus on attracting additional strong partners for D-PLEX100 in different geographic territories like U.S. and China. Second, SHIELD I validated the PLEX technology platform in a large clinical trial, providing local and controlled release of drug molecules directly at the disease target organ over a predetermined period of time. This validation of the platform can serve as a starting point for platform-related collaborations. Importantly, we have in-house research development and GMP manufacturing that can support various potential partnership opportunities.

Using our in-house capabilities, it is a matter of only months to encapsulate new API into the PLEX platform and achieve proof of concept. PLEX platform collaborations will be focused on 2 key areas. The first, the delivery of innovative drug specifically local delivery, where systemic delivery is either not effective enough or too toxic, for example, in oncology. Second, the life cycle management of an approved drug, where prolonged local delivery provides significant clinical benefits. Specialty companies are always looking to differentiate their existing product portfolios and leveraging the PLEX technology is an excellent way to accomplish this. Our planned objective is to formalize 2 partnerships in 2023, although the exact pace of partnership discussion is inherently difficult to predict.

On the operations side, we expect to complete the commercial manufacturing process validation and packaging validation for D-PLEX100 in the first half of this year. We plan on having the CMC and preclinical data needed to support an NDA submission by the end of the year. With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Jonny to review our current financials. Jonny?

Jonny Missulawin: Thank you, Ori. As of December 31, 2022, the company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits of $12.6 million as compared to $32.2 million at the end of 2021. Now let's turn to our income statement. Research and development expenses for the 3 months ended December 31, 2022, were $4.7 million compared to the $9.6 million in the same 3-month period of 2021. The decrease in R&D expenses resulted primarily from the completion of the SHIELD I Phase III clinical trial. For the full year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, R&D expenses were $28 million and $30.6 million respectively. Marketing and business development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $350,000, a decrease from the $1.1 million during the prior year period.

General and administrative expenses, for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $1.6 million compared to the $2.9 million recorded in the same 3-month period of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company had a net loss attributable to ordinary shares of $6.5 million as compared to the $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For calendar year 2022, the company had a loss attributable to ordinary shares of $39.5 million, compared to a loss of $42.6 million in the full year 2021. We will now open the call to your questions. Operator?

