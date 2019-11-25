Is Polytec Holding AG's (VIE:PYT) 4.3% Dividend Worth Your Time?

Dividend paying stocks like Polytec Holding AG (VIE:PYT) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

With a eight-year payment history and a 4.3% yield, many investors probably find Polytec Holding intriguing. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Polytec Holding for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

WBAG:PYT Historical Dividend Yield, November 25th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 42% of Polytec Holding's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. One of the risks is that management reinvests the retained capital poorly instead of paying a higher dividend.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Unfortunately, while Polytec Holding pays a dividend, it also reported negative free cash flow last year. While there may be a good reason for this, it's not ideal from a dividend perspective.

Is Polytec Holding's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Polytec Holding has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 2.91 times its EBITDA, Polytec Holding has a noticeable amount of debt, although if business stays steady, this may not be overly concerning.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Polytec Holding has EBIT of 8.04 times its interest expense, which we think is adequate.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Looking at the last decade of data, we can see that Polytec Holding paid its first dividend at least eight years ago. It's good to see that Polytec Holding has been paying a dividend for a number of years. However, the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, and we're concerned that what has been cut once, could be cut again. During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was €0.35 in 2011, compared to €0.40 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.7% a year over that time. Polytec Holding's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 1.7% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.