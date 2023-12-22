Pomona man busted with stolen fire hydrants in back of pickup

A Pomona man was arrested on grand theft charges after several fire hydrants were stolen near Chino Hills High School.

Ian Cube, 46, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Chino Hills on Tuesday.

On Dec. 14, deputies began investigating the theft at Chino Hills High School. As part of the investigation, detectives used security footage from the school and nearby businesses to identify a white Toyota Tacoma as a vehicle of interest.

On Monday, the vehicle was located near the intersection of Pine Avenue and Mesa Oak Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and Cube was detained.

During that stop, deputies located several fire hydrants in the back of the truck.

The following day a search warrant was served at Cube’s home on the 600 block of Texas Street in Pomona. During the search, deputies recovered “evidence related to the dismantling of fire hydrants.”

Cube was arrested following the search and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga to await charges for grand theft. He’s since been released and a court date has yet to be set.

Detectives are also investigating a similar incident in which fire hydrants were stolen from a shopping center in Chino Hills on Oct. 17. He’s also suspected of being involved in similar thefts throughout Southern California.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information about this or similar thefts is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1800-782-7463.

