Pomona police searching for suspects in two fatal shootings

Pomona police are searching for suspects in two fatal shootings that occurred in the city overnight.

Officers responded to a call about 7:40 p.m. Saturday about a fight near the intersection of Holt and Loranne avenues, said James Gibson, a watch commander with the police department.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. The shooter had fled.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, Gibson said. There were witnesses, but the motive for the crime is not yet known.

In a separate incident, officers received a call about 12:30 a.m. that a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley off Garey Avenue and Grove Street, police said. By the time paramedics arrived, the victim had died.

It is not known whether the shootings are related.

No arrests have been made. Both shootings remain under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.