Pomona victim of hit-and-run, Daniel DeSerio, remembered for gentle ways, love of music

The victim of a hit-and-run incident last week in Pomona has been identified as Daniel DeSerio, 72, of Pomona, whose window-washing business made him a familiar presence in downtown Nyack and Piermont, and whose love of family was legendary.

DeSerio was a fan of music, sports and politics, said Ralph Miele of New City, who had been friends with DeSireo since age 14, when they attended Evander Childs High School in the Bronx. But, Miele said, DeSerio's three sons and two grandchildren "were No. 1 in in his life."

Hit-and-run under investigation

Haverstraw town police Capt. John Gould said Wednesday said the investigation is ongoing. Police have identified two vehicles that were involved, but there are conflicting reports about what happened. DeSerio was crossing Thiells Mount Ivy Road near Darian Court in Pomona around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 26 when he was struck by multiple vehicles on Thiells Mount Ivy Road.

Daniel DeSerio in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Haverstraw Detective Division at 845-942-3730.

'Most gentle, smiling, nicest person'

DeSerio's window-washing enterprise had been keeping the windows sparkling at Nyack and Piermont shops for nearly a quarter century. He also worked in sales for Archway Cookies and Drake's, but kept up the windows washing business after he retired from those jobs.

One of his window-washing customers in Nyack was The Rock Shop. He was well known among the business owners along Main and Broadway. "Everyone in town knows who he is," said Jeff Spindel, owner of The Rock Shop.

Obituary: Daniel DeSerio, 72

Spindel said the two would share jokes, shake hands goodbye and DeSerio would head off to walk Rockland Lake. "He had a gentle way about him, easy to hang with," Spindel said. "He was such a happy guy. It's just so sad."

DeSerio dug the local music scene, going to venues like the Turning Point in Piermont and the Capitol Theater in Port Chester. He was even at Woodstock. He loved to talk politics, leaning toward conservative views.

He loved billiards and boxing, the New York Giants and Yankees, Miele said.

Daniel DeSiero, right, and his son, Daniel, window washing in Nyack.

DeSerio was a great cook, famous for his chicken wings. He loved spice, pouring hot sauce on eggs, loading pizza slices with red pepper flakes.

"He was the most gentle, smiling, nicest person," Miele said. "He did not have a bad word for anybody and nobody had a bad word for him."

Funeral information

DeSerio is survived by three sons, Gregg Ciabattoni; Nicholas (Kara); and Daniel; his grandchildren, Gavin and Madden; and siblings Mark, Robert, Donna Bochnik and Karen Lauder. He is predeceased by his newborn, Michael; parents, Roma and Sebastian; and nephew, Stephen.

Visitation is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at TJ McGowan Sons Funeral Home, 71 North Central Highway, Garnerville.

A funeral is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church, 25 Cinder Road, Garnerville. Interment follows at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Nanuet.

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy for lohud.com and the USA Today Network New York.

