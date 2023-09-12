Pompano Beach man arrested in brutal stabbing of woman last month

A Pompano Beach man faces a first-degree attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a woman in her neck and beat her so severely that one of her ribs was broken and part of her spine was fractured, a probable cause affidavit said.

Andrew Frazer, 41, was arrested Monday in connection with the Aug. 15 stabbing in the area of the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance video from a convenience store released by the Sheriff’s Office prior to Frazer’s arrest showed him chasing down the woman that afternoon as she walked across the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northwest Third Avenue. Several people were out in the area, driving by, walking on the sidewalks and riding bikes.

Another camera angle showed him beating her on the sidewalk before crossing Northwest Third Avenue, back to where he initially chased after her in front of the convenience store. Investigators determined that Frazer was driving a Chevy Traverse, which was a vehicle rented in his name, the affidavit said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Frazer ran to his car and fled west on Northwest Fourth Street after the attack.

The woman was taken to Broward Health North where she immediately had surgery, the probable cause affidavit said. She later told investigators that she had known Frazer for several years and was smoking “flakka” with him earlier that day when he became paranoid.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the effects of the crystallized, synthetic drug, which is similar to the street drug known as bath salts, are paranoia and hallucinations that could lead to violence or self injury.

The woman did not provide them any other information about the events before the attack but said she believed he was attempting to kill her.

A BSO VIPER detective saw the surveillance footage on local TV news and immediately recognized the suspect as Frazer, the affidavit said, who had interacted with in investigations in 2020 and 2021. The detective worked for several years in the area where the attack happened and interacted with Frazer multiple times, to the point of being able to recognize him during patrols each day.

Frazer was being held in the Broward Main Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.